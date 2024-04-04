Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Reports Recent Publication from Australia Highlighting Potential for Microdox in Managing Urinary Tract Infections

BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2024 / Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA), a global healthcare leader developing and producing patented Microcyn® technology based stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound, eye, oral and nasal care, dermatological conditions and podiatry, reported a recent publication in the journal Neurourology and Urodynamics highlighting the potential for Microdox® in the management of urinary tract infections, or UTIs, in children with neurogenic or non-neurogenic bladder dysfunction.[1]

Microdox is a super-oxidized solution based on Sonoma's patented Microcyn technology intended to treat and prevent infections in the urinary tract and bladder. Microdox is licensed by the Therapeutic Goods Administration in Australia and by Medsafe in New Zealand for the prevention and treatment of UTIs, and is currently available in these countries through Sonoma's partner, Te Arai BioFarma Ltd.

The publication in Neurourology and Urodynamics notes that children with a neurogenic bladder are at risk of developing recurrent urinary tract infections and long-term kidney failure, and that due to an altered lower urinary tract, children may be overtreated for simple bacteriuria, or undertreated for a potentially severe urinary tract infection.

The authors posit that this risk necessitates new approaches to UTI management in these patients, who are high users of healthcare and for whom UTIs are a significant health burden. They propose that bladder irrigation with electrochemically activated solutions, such as Microdox, could be a powerful therapeutic option in children who require clean intermittent catheterization, with the potential to significantly approve outcomes for these patients.

The article cites evidence from recent clinical trials that, in the short term at least, electrochemically activated solutions are effective in safely preventing asymptomatic bacteriuria with no adverse effects. The authors conclude that multi-center trials will be required to establish potential long-term preventative effects.

"We are pleased that research continues into the potential for Microdox to reduce urinary tract infections in additional patient groups," remarked Amy Trombly, CEO of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals. "Our goal at Sonoma is to improve the quality of life for as many patients as possible, and we look forward the results of future clinical trials of this important application of our Microcyn technology."

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals is a global healthcare leader for developing and producing stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound, eye, oral and nasal care, dermatological conditions, podiatry, animal health care and non-toxic disinfectants. Sonoma's products are clinically proven to reduce itch, pain, scarring, and irritation safely and without damaging healthy tissue. In-vitro and clinical studies of HOCl show it to safely manage skin abrasions, lacerations, minor irritations, cuts, and intact skin. Sonoma's products are sold either directly or via partners in 55 countries worldwide and the company actively seeks new distribution partners. The company's principal office is in Boulder, Colorado, with manufacturing operations in Guadalajara, Mexico. European marketing and sales are headquartered in Roermond, Netherlands. More information can be found at www.sonomapharma.com. For partnership opportunities, please contact busdev@sonomapharma.com.

About Te Arai BioFarma Ltd.

Te Arai BioFarma Limited is a privately owned New Zealand and Australian company specializing in medical devices and specialty medicines. We aim to improve health and productivity through the affordable control and prevention of disease. Te Arai BioFarma is committed to maintaining long term collaborative and innovative relationships with significant global suppliers of health products. Through partnering with leading suppliers both locally and internationally, Te Arai BioFarma is committed to ensuring the highest standard of care is taken in bringing products from these suppliers to Australasia. More information can be found at https://www.tearaibiofarma.com.au/microdox.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information herein, matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the commercial and technology progress and future financial performance of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and its subsidiaries (the "company"). These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "continue," "develop," "anticipate," "expect" and "expand," among others. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties inherent in the company's business that could cause actual results to vary, including such risks that regulatory clinical and guideline developments may change, scientific data may not be sufficient to meet regulatory standards or receipt of required regulatory clearances or approvals, clinical results may not be replicated in actual patient settings, protection offered by the company's patents and patent applications may be challenged, invalidated or circumvented by its competitors, the available market for the company's products will not be as large as expected, the company's products will not be able to penetrate one or more targeted markets, revenues will not be sufficient to meet the company's cash needs, fund further development, as well as uncertainties relative to the COVID-19 pandemic and economic development, varying product formulations and a multitude of diverse regulatory and marketing requirements in different countries and municipalities, and other risks detailed from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Microcyn® and Microdox® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

[1] Singh G-K, Deshpande A, Schlegel G, Starkey M, Taghavi K. The rationale for bladder washouts in children with neurogenic bladder. Neurourol Urodyn. 2024;1-6. doi:10.1002/nau.25450

