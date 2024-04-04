Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2024) - Excellon Resources Inc. (TSX: EXN) (OTCQB: EXNRF) (FSE: E4X2) ("Excellon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") of up to 7,500,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.18 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of up to $1,350,000.

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.27 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for advancement of the Company's mineral projects and for general working capital and corporate purposes. A portion of the net proceeds will also be used to receive final assay results from the Company's 2,100 metre drill program at the Kilgore Project in 2022. The remaining assays include approximately 1,600 metres of drilling, which will be used for further target identification and continued exploration drilling.

The Offering may close in one or more tranches as determined by the Company, with the first tranche anticipated to close on or about April 19, 2024, and is subject to satisfaction of certain conditions, including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX").

In connection with the Offering, certain arm's-length parties may receive a cash finder's fee payment and/or warrants to purchase Common Shares in consideration of Units that are sold to subscribers introduced by such parties.

The Units will be offered: (a) by way of private placement in each of the provinces of Canada pursuant to applicable exemptions from the prospectus requirements under applicable Canadian securities laws; (b) in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons, by way of private placement pursuant to the exemptions from the registration requirements provided for under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"); and (c) in jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States on a private placement or equivalent basis. The securities to be issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four-month hold period in Canada pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

The securities offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or any state securities law, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an exemption from such registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy in the United States nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Excellon's vision is to realize opportunities through the acquisition of advanced development or producing assets with further potential to gain from an experienced management team for the benefit of our employees, communities and shareholders. The Company is advancing a portfolio of gold, silver and base metals assets including Kilgore, an advanced gold exploration project in Idaho; and Silver City, a high-grade epithermal silver district in Saxony, Germany with 750 years of mining history and little modern exploration.

Additional details on Excellon's properties are available at www.excellonresources.com.

Excellon Resources Inc.

Shawn Howarth, President & Chief Executive Officer

info@excellonresources.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained, referenced or incorporated by reference in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" and "forward looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as: "actively", "advance", "anticipated", "assess", "believe", "cause", "commence", "completion", "conditions", "consideration", "continues", "development", "due course", "expectation", "exploration", "extend", "extension", "flexibility", "focused", "forward", "further", "future", "if", "implement", "liquidity", "looking", "maturity", "may", "negotiations", "occur", "opportunities", "options", "outcome", "outstanding", "potential", "providing", "reach", "restructuring", "risk", "subject to", "to be", "update", "vision", "waive", "when", "will", and "would", or variations of such words, and similar such words, expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results can, could, may, should, to, will, would (or not) be achieved, occur, provide, result, complete or support in the future or which, by their nature, refer to future events. In some cases, forward-looking information may be stated in the present tense, such as in respect of current matters that may be continuing, or that may have a future impact or effect. Forward-Looking statements include statements regarding the structure and terms of the Offering; the use of proceeds of the Offering; the timing and ability of the Company to complete the Offering; the timing and ability of the Company to receive necessary approvals; exploration and drilling programs, including the timing, completion and results thereof; potential mineralization; and the Company's objectives, goals and future plans and strategies. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct, and any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future actions, results or performance. Forward-Looking statements are based on assumptions, estimates, expectations and opinions, which are considered reasonable and represent best judgment based on available facts, as of the date such statements are made. If such assumptions, estimates, expectations and opinions prove to be incorrect, actual and future results may be materially different than expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-Looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors which may cause the actual results or performance of the Company to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors include, among others, the inability of the Company to complete the Offering on the terms proposed or at all, the "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated April 1, 2024 (the "2024 AIF"), and the risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors identified in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis, and accompanying financial statements, for the year ended December 31, 2023, and the Company's other applicable public disclosure (collectively, "Company Disclosure"). The foregoing list of risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors is not exhaustive; readers should consult the more complete discussion of the Company's business, financial condition and prospects that is provided in the 2024 AIF and the other Company Disclosure. The forward-looking statements referenced or contained in this news release are expressly qualified by these Cautionary Statements as well as the Cautionary Statements in the other Company Disclosure. Forward-Looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release (or as otherwise expressly specified) and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.

