DJ RM plc: PDMR Share Dealing Notification

RM plc (RM.) RM plc: PDMR Share Dealing Notification 04-Apr-2024 / 12:10 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04 April 2024 RM plc The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Helen Stevenson 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-executive director (person discharging managerial responsibilities) b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer a) Name RM plc b) LEI code 2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type Ordinary shares in RM plc ("Shares") of instrument b) Identification code RM ORD GBP0.0228571428571 (GB00BJT0FF39) c) Nature of this transaction Purchase of shares Price Volume d) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP0.560627 16,945

Aggregated information

GBP0.560627

-- Price

e) -- Volume 16,945

-- Total Price

GBP9,499.82

f) Date of the transaction 2024-04-03 (BST)

g) Place of transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Contact:

RM plc

Daniel Fattal, Company Secretary

dfattal@rm.com

