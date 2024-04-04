Anzeige
WKN: A2QJRW | ISIN: SE0015244520 | Ticker-Symbol: BIX0
Frankfurt
04.04.24
08:23 Uhr
1,512 Euro
+0,062
+4,28 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
04.04.2024 | 14:02
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BioInvent International AB Publishes Annual Report 2023

LUND, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2024 / BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm:BINV), a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immunomodulatory antibodies for cancer immunotherapy, today announced that the Annual Report for 2023 has been published. The Annual Report is attached to this press release in pdf format and is available on the company's website, www.bioinvent.com/en/investors/annual-reports.

About BioInvent

BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) is a clinical-stage biotech company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with currently five drug candidates in six ongoing clinical programs in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T technology platform identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new immuno-modulatory candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline and providing licensing and partnering opportunities.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com. Follow on the social media platform X: @BioInvent.

For further information, please contact:

Cecilia Hofvander, Senior Director Investor Relations
Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50
Email: cecilia.hofvander@bioinvent.com

BioInvent International AB (publ)

Co. Reg. No. Org nr: 556537-7263
Visiting address: Ideongatan 1
Mailing address: 223 70 LUND
Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50
www.bioinvent.com

This information is information that BioInvent International is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2024-04-04 13:45 CEST.

