West Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2024) - M3 metals Corp. (TSXV: MT) (OTCQB: MLGCF) (FSE: XOV) (the "Company" or "M3 Metals") is pleased to announce its joint venture partner Surge Battery Metals Inc. ("Surge Battery") intends to drill M3 Metals Ground.

Surge Battery plans to drill two holes on the M3 claim blocks to partially fulfill a work commitment provision of the earn-in agreement previously announced on October 25, 2023.

Surge Battery intends to drill four holes on claims held by Surge Battery as well as claims with its joint venture partner M3 Metals. The drill sites shown in the figure below are tentative with the actual locations to be determined by ground conditions, avoidance of sensitive areas on the private parcels and permitting approval by the Bureau of Land Management on the M3 and Surge Battery claims.

Kosta Tsoutsis, CEO of M3 Metals commented, "As Surge Battery continues to drill we are excited to see that mineralization is open to the West and potentially towards M3 Metals ground. We eagerly anticipate what will come from this drill program and the potential impact on M3 Metals."

Drilling is scheduled to start by the end of May, 2024.

According to the news dated September 12, 2023, from Surge Battery, "The first certified analytical results for the 2023 summer drilling program at Surge Battery Metals Inc.'s Nevada North lithium project (NNLP) have returned multiple zones of high values ranging from 1,000 parts per million to 8,070 ppm lithium, the highest grades for exploration to date on the Nevada North lithium project." M3 Metals management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to M3 Metals may not necessarily be indicative of the presence of mineralization on the company's properties.

Qualified Person as Defined Under National Instrument 43-101

Alan J. Morris, MSc, CPG of Spring Creek, Nevada, a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release.



Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5509/204271_05149462940f2b6d_001full.jpg

M3 Metals Corp. is a Canadian listed Company, focused on creating shareholder value through discoveries and strategic development of mineral properties in North America. For additional information please visit M3 Metals website at www.m3metalscorp.com. You may also email info@m3metalscorp.com or call investor relations at (604) 669-2279.

M3 METALS CORP.

"Kosta Tsoutsis"

Kosta Tsoutsis, CEO

