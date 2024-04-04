Debiopharm announces poster presentations on data for their potentially best-in class compounds: Debio 0123, a brain-penetrant WEE1 inhibitor, and Debio 0432, a selective USP1 Inhibitor

Debiopharm (www.debiopharm.com), a privately-owned, Swiss-based biopharmaceutical company aiming to establish tomorrow's standard-of-care to cure cancer and infectious diseases, today announced preclinical data releases for two of their compounds inhibiting the DNA-damage response (DDR) of cancer cells, including Debio 0123 [selective WEE1 inhibitor] and Debio 0432 [Selective USP1 Inhibitor] at the 2024 Annual American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) summit in San Diego, California.

"Since 2017, Debiopharm has been growing its expertise in the DDR inhibitor field, firstly through its WEE1-inhibitor Debio 0123 and through the recently in-licensed asset, targeting USP1. These posters are proof of our commitment to stay at the forefront of DDR-inhibitor development and outsmart hard-to-treat cancers through synthetic lethality or other groundbreaking combinations." Angela Zubel, Chief Development Officer at Debiopharm

AACR 2024 Poster Presentations Debiopharm compound Title Presenter Mon, April 8th

Poster display: 9:00-12:30pm Abstract #: CT064 Poster Section: 48 Poster Board #: 14 Debio 0123 Impact of food and high gastric pH on the bioavailability of the WEE1 inhibitor Debio 0123 assessed in a Phase 1 dose escalation study Anne Bellon, Clinical Pharmacology Lead Mon, April 8th

Poster display:1:30-5:00pm Abstract #: 3370 Poster Section: 29 Poster Board #: 27 Debio 0123 Anti-tumor activity of Debio 0123 in combination with sacituzumab govitecan in preclinical models of breast cancer Luke Piggott, Principal Scientist Tue, April 9th

Poster display:1:30-5:00pm Abstract #: 6507 Poster Section: 46 Poster Board #: 24 Debio 0123 Simulation driven identification of combination for the WEE1 inhibitor Debio 0123 results in synergistic effect with cabozantinib validated in vivo Luke Piggott, Principal Scientist Turbine AI Wed, April 10th

Poster display:9:00-12:30pm Abstract #: 7145 Poster Section: 23 Poster Board #: 7 Debio 0432 Identification of Debio 0432 as a potent and selective USP1 inhibitor for cancer therapy Noemie Luong, Associate Principal Scientist

About DNA-Damage Repair (DDR)

When cells have damaged DNA, they need to undergo a repair process called DDR to be able to survive. Cancer cells rely a lot on DDR as they divide and grow uncontrollably. Inhibition of DDR, particularly in combination with other anticancer agents, prevents cancer cells from repairing their DNA, which ultimately activates a self-destruction program in cancer cells. DDR inhibitors such as Debiopharm's WEE1 and USP1 inhibitors, are being tested in clinical and preclinical studies.

Debiopharm's commitment to cancer patients

Debiopharm aims to develop innovative therapies that target high unmet medical needs in oncology and bacterial infections. Bridging the gap between disruptive discovery products and real-world patient reach, we identify high-potential compounds and technologies for in-licensing, clinically demonstrate their safety and efficacy, and then select large pharmaceutical commercialization partners to maximize patient access globally.

