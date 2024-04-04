Debiopharm announces poster presentations on data for their potentially best-in class compounds: Debio 0123, a brain-penetrant WEE1 inhibitor, and Debio 0432, a selective USP1 Inhibitor
Debiopharm (www.debiopharm.com), a privately-owned, Swiss-based biopharmaceutical company aiming to establish tomorrow's standard-of-care to cure cancer and infectious diseases, today announced preclinical data releases for two of their compounds inhibiting the DNA-damage response (DDR) of cancer cells, including Debio 0123 [selective WEE1 inhibitor] and Debio 0432 [Selective USP1 Inhibitor] at the 2024 Annual American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) summit in San Diego, California.
"Since 2017, Debiopharm has been growing its expertise in the DDR inhibitor field, firstly through its WEE1-inhibitor Debio 0123 and through the recently in-licensed asset, targeting USP1. These posters are proof of our commitment to stay at the forefront of DDR-inhibitor development and outsmart hard-to-treat cancers through synthetic lethality or other groundbreaking combinations." Angela Zubel, Chief Development Officer at Debiopharm
AACR 2024 Poster Presentations
Debiopharm compound
Title
Presenter
Mon, April 8th
Abstract #: CT064
Poster Section: 48
Poster Board #: 14
Debio 0123
Impact of food and high gastric pH on the bioavailability of the WEE1 inhibitor Debio 0123 assessed in a
Phase 1 dose escalation study
Anne Bellon, Clinical Pharmacology Lead
Mon, April 8th
Abstract #: 3370
Poster Section: 29
Poster Board #: 27
Debio 0123
Anti-tumor activity of Debio 0123 in combination with sacituzumab govitecan in preclinical models of breast cancer
Luke Piggott, Principal Scientist
Tue, April 9th
Abstract #: 6507
Poster Section: 46
Poster Board #: 24
Debio 0123
Simulation driven identification of combination for the WEE1 inhibitor Debio 0123 results in synergistic effect with cabozantinib validated in vivo
Luke Piggott, Principal Scientist
Turbine AI
Wed, April 10th
Abstract #: 7145
Poster Section: 23
Poster Board #: 7
Debio 0432
Identification of Debio 0432 as a potent and selective USP1 inhibitor for cancer therapy
Noemie Luong, Associate Principal Scientist
About DNA-Damage Repair (DDR)
When cells have damaged DNA, they need to undergo a repair process called DDR to be able to survive. Cancer cells rely a lot on DDR as they divide and grow uncontrollably. Inhibition of DDR, particularly in combination with other anticancer agents, prevents cancer cells from repairing their DNA, which ultimately activates a self-destruction program in cancer cells. DDR inhibitors such as Debiopharm's WEE1 and USP1 inhibitors, are being tested in clinical and preclinical studies.
Debiopharm's commitment to cancer patients
Debiopharm aims to develop innovative therapies that target high unmet medical needs in oncology and bacterial infections. Bridging the gap between disruptive discovery products and real-world patient reach, we identify high-potential compounds and technologies for in-licensing, clinically demonstrate their safety and efficacy, and then select large pharmaceutical commercialization partners to maximize patient access globally.
