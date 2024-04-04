Strengthening corporate leadership aims to drive operational efficiencies and standardization of global processes.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE: STVN), a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery, and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life science industries, today announced the appointment of Ugo Gay as its new Chief Operations Officer (COO).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240404727049/en/

Ugo Gay appointed as Chief Operations Officer of Stevanato Group (Photo: Business Wire)

The addition of Ugo Gay underscores Stevanato Group's unwavering commitment to driving operational efficiency, process standardization, and sustainable growth across its global value chain.

Ugo Gay brings to Stevanato Group nearly three decades of experience in industry, business management, supply chain, and operations. Prior to joining Stevanato Group, Ugo held key leadership positions at renowned organizations, including the Biological Chemotherapy Institute of Turin and Diasorin, an Italian multinational biotechnology company. At Diasorin, Ugo served in various roles, from Sales to Industrial Operations, culminating in his tenure as CEO and General Manager of the new subsidiary Diasorin Italia S.p.A.

In his new role as COO of Stevanato Group, Ugo Gay will shape and execute sourcing, planning, and manufacturing strategies to help drive the Company's growth and achieve its business goals and vision. With a keen focus on maximizing returns on investments and driving efficiencies, Ugo will oversee priority strategic projects and lead the development and management of information systems to support the Company's development and standardization of processes.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ugo Gay to our leadership team," said Franco Moro, CEO at Stevanato Group. "Ugo's wealth of experience and proven track record in driving operational excellence and growth will be invaluable as we continue to expand and innovate in the pharma, biopharma, and life science sectors. His appointment reflects our commitment to building a world-class team capable of delivering sustainable success."

Ugo Gay officially assumed his role as Chief Operations Officer on March 25, 2024, and will be based at Piombino Dese.

"I am honored to help lead Stevanato Group's journey towards operational excellence, driving sustainable growth across our global footprint while fostering innovation," said Ugo Gay, Chief Operations Officer at Stevanato Group.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements. The words "aims," "driving," "will," "shape," "execute," "drive," "achieve," "continue," "expand," and similar expressions (or their negative) identify certain of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are statements regarding the Company's intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, the investments the Company expects to receive, the expansion of manufacturing capacity, the Company's plans regarding its presence in the U.S. market, business strategies, the Company's capacity to meet future market demands and support preparedness for future public health emergencies, and results of operations. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements involve inherent known and unknown risks, uncertainties and contingencies because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future and may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond the Company's ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions, currency fluctuations, the behavior of other market participants, the actions of regulators and other factors such as the Company's ability to continue to obtain financing to meet its liquidity needs, changes in the political, social and regulatory framework in which the Company operates or in economic or technological trends or conditions. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. Except as required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

About Stevanato Group

Founded in 1949, Stevanato Group is a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. The Group delivers an integrated, end-to-end portfolio of products, processes and services that address customer needs across the entire drug life cycle at each of the development, clinical and commercial stages. Stevanato Group's core capabilities in scientific research and development, its commitment to technical innovation and its engineering excellence are central to its ability to offer value added solutions to clients. To learn more, visit: www.stevanatogroup.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240404727049/en/

Contacts:

Media relations:

media@stevanatogroup.com

Investor relations:

Lisa Miles: lisa.miles@stevanatogroup.com

Team Lewis for Stevanato Group:

Cassie Gonzales: stevanatoUS@teamlewis.com

Nicolò Marcon, Arianna Cusolito: stevanatoita@teamlewis.com