Donnerstag, 04.04.2024
Perfektes Setup: Aktueller Research sieht 563% Kurschance bei NurExone Biologic!
04.04.2024
ChallengerX Plc - Results of Annual General Meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 04

4 April 2024

ChallengerX plc

("ChallengerX", "CX" or the "Company")

Results of Annual General Meeting

ChallengerX (AQUIS: CXS), the trading company with principal activity of employing both traditional and non-traditional marketing strategies to rapidly "professionalise" amateur and semi-professional sports clubs around the world, announces that all resolutions were duly passed at the Company's Annual General Meeting held earlier today.

For further information, visit: https://challengerx.io/

The Directors of CX accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information please contact:

ChallengerX plc
John May, Chairmanjmay@city-westminster.com
Stuart Adam, CFOsjadam@city-westminster.com

First Sentinel Corporate Finance Ltd

AQSE Corporate Adviser

Brian Stockbridge

+44 (0)20 3855 5551


