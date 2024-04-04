ChallengerX Plc - Results of Annual General Meeting
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 04
4 April 2024
ChallengerX plc
("ChallengerX", "CX" or the "Company")
Results of Annual General Meeting
ChallengerX (AQUIS: CXS), the trading company with principal activity of employing both traditional and non-traditional marketing strategies to rapidly "professionalise" amateur and semi-professional sports clubs around the world, announces that all resolutions were duly passed at the Company's Annual General Meeting held earlier today.
For further information, visit: https://challengerx.io/
The Directors of CX accept responsibility for this announcement.
For further information please contact:
|ChallengerX plc
|John May, Chairman
|jmay@city-westminster.com
|Stuart Adam, CFO
|sjadam@city-westminster.com
First Sentinel Corporate Finance Ltd
AQSE Corporate Adviser
Brian Stockbridge
+44 (0)20 3855 5551