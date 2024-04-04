Langly INC.: Langly Became the EdTech Awards 2024 Finalist

Langly, renowned for its innovative approach to modern English language education, has been named a finalist in The EdTech Awards 2024's Language Learning Solution category.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2024 / The EdTech Awards, presented by EdTech Digest, are prestigious accolades that honor the most outstanding innovators in the education technology sector. The finalists, announced to a worldwide audience of educators, technologists, students, parents, and policymakers, are those who revolutionize learning through technology to enhance the lives of learners worldwide and strive to build a better future for leaders in the education and workforce sectors.

The EdTech Awards, now in its 14th year, is the world's largest recognition program for education technology, based in the U.S. It honors the biggest names in edtech, as well as those who will soon join them. Langly's selection as a finalist highlights its commitment to revolutionizing language learning through engaging and effective solutions.

"Warm and hearty congratulations to all The EdTech Awards 2024 finalists and winners-very, very well done! The barriers education technology leaders have overcome in the last few years to make it to where they are today-well, that's a cause for celebration!" said Victor Rivero, who as Editor-in-Chief of EdTech Digest oversees the program.

Langly is thrilled to be acknowledged among the industry's top innovators. Founder and CEO, Vitalii Petrosyan, expressed gratitude for the recognition, stating: "We are honored to be named a finalist in the 2024 EdTech Awards. At Langly, we aim to empower individuals to achieve their language learning goals. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, who tirelessly work to fulfill this mission."

The EdTech Awards recognize individuals and products for their outstanding contributions to education technology, with a focus on pedagogical workability, efficacy, support, clarity, value, and potential. Langly's innovative approach to language learning, developed in partnership with Oxford University and based on its approved methodology, has earned it a place among this year's finalists.

For more information about Langly and its language learning programs, please visit langly.ai/en/.

