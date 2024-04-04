Twin Vee PowerCats Co. Launches Next Generation of Its Successful GFX Model Line: The Best Riding Boat Just Got Smarter

FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2024 / Twin Vee PowerCats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE),("Twin Vee" or the "Company"), a manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of power sport boats, today announced the launch of the all-new second generation of its GFX model line that features a multitude of design, styling, and technological innovations that is expected elevate the Twin Vee brand above its competitors as well as the impressive legacy of the first-generation of GFX boats.

The second generation of the GFX model line, or GFX-2 for short, will feature five lengths ranging in size from 24 feet to 40 feet in length. Moreover, the GFX-2 now features an all-digital switching backbone and an updated electronics system, allowing customers to control their boat via a touch screen on a 24-inch multifunction display. The GFX-2 center console boats also benefit from a complete redesign, with improved upholstery, all-new ergonomics, increased fuel capacity, updated color options, and streamlined console framing. While all those upgrades now come standard on every new GFX-2 boat, Twin Vee also offers new options that integrate the latest innovations in navigation, fishing, and water sports.

"Even more excitement about our GFX-2 model line comes from the ability to configure the boat straight from the factory with state-of-the-art marine automation technology," remarks Joseph Visconti, CEO and President of Twin Vee PowerCats Co. "We believe that the future of boating involves automating navigation, and Twin Vee is at the forefront of integrating these important tools in the next generation of our products. Our GFX-2 will come with options to fit any desired level of navigation automation, from a base-level auto-pilot package that includes cameras and optional night vision to more robust options that allow for auto docking, automatic obstacle avoidance, and a follow-boat mode. I'm looking forward to talking more about these options soon."

The Company's GFX model line was originally introduced in 2019 and earned several accolades in its five-year history from renowned publications such as Boat Trader and Motor Boat & Yachting. Taking what they've learned throughout the GFX's lifetime, Twin Vee's engineers, designers, and boat builders sought to improve its most popular model line to deliver an even better boating experience for its customers. "Innovation, new designs, and next-level products drive most industries, and Twin Vee is no different," states Visconti. "We wanted to refine our products and pair them with cutting-edge enhancements to help create unforgettable experiences for our customers and their families when they're out on the water. The less time you need to worry about your boat, the more time you can focus on the things that really matter."

The 26-foot 260 GFX-2 will be entering production next month, with the 280 and 340 GFX-2 to follow in June. The all-new 240 GFX-2 will then enter production in July. They will join the 400 GFX-2, which was upgraded earlier this year. Twin Vee plans to showcase the first 260 GFX-2 during its annual dealer meeting on May 20th in West Palm Beach.

About Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

Twin Vee is a designer, manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of power sport boats. The Company is located in Fort Pierce, Florida, and has been building and selling boats for nearly 30 years. Learn more at twinvee.com. Twin Vee is one of the most recognizable brand names in the catamaran sport boat category and is known as the "Best Riding Boats on the Water."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements regarding the launch of the all-new second generation of its GFX model line that features a multitude of design, styling, and technological innovations elevating the Twin Vee brand above its competitors as well as the impressive legacy of the first-generation of GFX boats, the second generation of the GFX model line featuring five lengths ranging in size from 24 feet to 40 feet in length, the ability to configure the GFX-2 model line comes from boat straight from the factory with state-of-the-art marine automation technology, the future of boating involving automating navigation, being at the forefront of integrating automating navigation in the next generation of the Company's products, the GFX-2 coming with options for a base-level auto-pilot package that includes cameras and optional night vision to more robust options that allow for auto docking, automatic obstacle avoidance, and a follow-boat mode and creating unforgettable experiences for customers and their families when they're out on the water, the 26-foot 260 GFX-2 entering production next month, with the 280 and 340 GFX-2 to follow in June, the all-new 240 GFX-2 entering production in July and plans to showcase the first 260 GFX-2 during Twin Vee's annual dealer meeting on May 20th in West Palm Beach. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company's ability to produce and showcase its GFX-2 model line as planned, the Company's ability to elevate the Twin Vee brand above its competitors as well as the impressive legacy of the first-generation of GFX boats, the Company's ability to be at the forefront of integrating automating navigation in the next generation of its products, and the risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K and subsequent filings with the SEC. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

