Siyata Mobile, Inc.: Siyata Adds New Channel Partner with 3AM Innovations, a Software Provider for First Responders

SD7 PTT Handsets integrated with FLORIAN®, an incident command software application

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2024 / Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)(NASDAQ:SYTAW) ("Siyata" or the "Company"), a global developer and vendor of Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) handsets and accessories, announces it has expanded its distribution in a partnership with 3AM Innovations, Inc. ("3AM Innovations"), a provider of incident command software for the public safety sector. 3AM Innovations is integrating its FLORIAN® incident command software app with Siyata's SD7 handset to enable incident commanders to effectively locate each firefighter at the scene of a fire enhancing safety and safeguarding lives.

Siyata CEO, Marc Seelenfreund, commented, "Both Siyata and 3AM Innovations have an established presence and history of serving the first responder community, and now, together, we are teaming up to pair our respective offerings and offer an innovative solution of rugged reliable hardware integrated with a best-in-class app. 3AM Innovations is a leader in incident command software for firefighters. We are pleased to partner with them to expand our addressable market and eager to demonstrate and promote the combined solution to Fire and Rescue departments."

3AM Innovations offers mission-critical personnel and resource tracking, robust communications capabilities, and 3D mapping, all accessible on a single screen through its FLORIAN® software platform. The app is primarily used by firefighters to streamline on-site processes, enhance situational awareness, track resources, and promote the safety of personnel.

3AM Innovations CEO, Mel Passarelli, commented, "We are extremely excited to partner with Siyata. We are united by a common mission: serving first responders and empowering them with cutting-edge technology that enhances situational awareness and safeguards lives. The integration of their Siyata SD7, featuring the advantages of push-to-talk over cellular alongside the familiar usability of a traditional two-way radio, into our incident command platform FLORIAN is a significant step forward. By providing first responders with dependable and rugged hardware they are accustomed to, coupled with the capabilities of cellular technology, we can deliver the full spectrum of benefits offered by our incident command platform."

About 3AM Innovations

3AM Innovations delivers advanced 3D technology solutions for the public safety sector. Empowering all public safety personnel with crucial information for incident management support. Leveraging the interoperability of IoT, 3AM integrates its core incident command platform FLORIAN with global partners to significantly expand its capabilities. Through combining decades of incident command experience together with the power of artificial intelligence, 3AM is converting the organized chaos of an emergency into actionable intelligence. To learn more about 3AM Innovations and its offerings, visit www.3aminnovations.com.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a B2B global developer and vendor of next-generation Push-To-Talk over Cellular handsets and accessories. Its portfolio of rugged PTT handsets and accessories enables first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to increase situational awareness and save lives. Police, fire, and ambulance organizations as well as schools, utilities, security companies, hospitals, waste management companies, resorts and many other organizations use Siyata PTT handsets and accessories today.

In support of our Push-to-Talk handsets and accessories, Siyata also offers enterprise-grade In-Vehicle solutions and Cellular Booster systems enabling our customers to communicate effectively when they are in their vehicles, and even in areas where the cellular signal is weak.

Siyata sells its portfolio through leading North American cellular carriers, and through international cellular carriers and distributors.

Siyata's common shares trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SYTA" and its previously issued warrants trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SYTAW."

Visit www.siyata.net and unidencellular.com to learn more.

