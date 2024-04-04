Alec's Ice Cream Launches Nine New Premium Flavors, Shining a Spotlight on Regenerative and Organic Ingredients

The Brand Was Recently Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024 and a NEXTY Award Winner

PETALUMA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2024 / Alec's Ice Cream, notably made with A2/A2 dairy and sustainably sourced regenerative organic ingredients, debuts nine new premium flavors that bring the craft ice cream experience to your home for lovers of classic and adventurous flavors alike. All flavors are gluten-free and ultra-indulgent. The nine new flavors will be rolling out nationally this spring, expanding Alec's lineup to a total of 14 flavors. Select Whole Foods Market stores will be carrying all flavors, along with many independent stores.

Regenerative Flavor Partners

These flavors highlight our new partners in regenerative organic agriculture.





The new flavors showcase Alec's Ice Cream's dedication to sourcing ethically and environmentally responsible ingredients, featuring its continued partnerships with pioneering organic and regenerative suppliers including the Native Green Cane Project (Regenerative Organic Certified [ROC] cane sugar) and the Alexandre Family Farm (Land to Market Regenerative Verified A2 dairy), as well as new partnerships with sustainability pioneers such as Burroughs Family Orchards (ROC almonds), Groundwork Coffee (Nicaragua SOPPEXCCA ROC coffee), New Leaf Tree Syrups (ROC maple syrup) and Sol Organica (ROC bananas).

The full list of new flavors includes:

Smooth and creamy organic salted caramel ice cream with a rich sea salt caramel swirl. Strawberry Oat Crumble: Organic sweet strawberries paired with the warmth of a baked oat crumble in our ultra-creamy ice cream.

"I'm immensely proud of our team that has been working tirelessly to research and develop the most delicious flavor combinations, made with only the best ingredients," said CEO and founder of Alec's Ice Cream Alec Jaffe. "By ensuring that our ingredients are regenerative and organic, we offer an unparalleled level of quality in our ingredient sourcing. Our dairy ice cream tastes fantastic, is good for the body, and is kind to the planet. We can't wait for consumers to get their hands on these innovations."

Sprouts Farmers Market, The Fresh Market, and other retailers will offer a limited selection. All flavors are available online at alecsicecream.com.

To debut Palm Springs Banana Chocolate Date Shake, Alec's Ice Cream is heading to the flavor's namesake by partnering with King's Highway restaurant at Ace Hotel & Swim Club Palm Springs throughout April as an exclusive early launch partner of the new flavor. In addition, free scoops of the ice cream flavor will be available at the main pool of the hotel from April 6-7.

The release of new flavors comes on the heels of Alec's Ice Cream being named to Fast Company's prestigious list of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024. To learn more about Alec's Ice Cream and its mission, visit alecsicecream.com or follow along on social @alecsicecream.

ABOUT ALEC'S ICE CREAM:

Alec's Ice Cream is the world's first ice cream made with gut-friendly A2/A2 dairy, the original milk protein, and regenerative organic ingredients with third-party verification from Land To Market and Regenerative Organic Certified. Ninety-eight percent of our ice cream base ingredients are certified or verified regenerative, meaning it's produced using holistic farming practices that mimic nature to restore our ecosystem and reverse climate change. Not only does Alec's Ice Cream taste better, but it's also better for you and for the environment. Alec's is truly in a league of its own when it comes to high-quality ingredients, and this allows Alec's to create an ideal texture, creaminess, and flavor for the ultimate indulgent experience. By leveraging the appeal of a beloved product like ice cream as an entry point, Alec's can highlight the transformative potential of regenerative agriculture in countering food production trends that have caused a third of the world's greenhouse gasses to come from food production. Alec's emphasizes indulgent and delicious quality ice cream that your body and the environment will thank you for and offers 14 premium flavors ranging from classics like Tahitian Vanilla Bean to unique combinations like Honey Blueberry Lavender to Palm Springs Banana Chocolate Date Shake and more. Learn more at www.alecsicecream.com and follow along @alecsicecream.

