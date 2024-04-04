The Kantata Professional Services Cloud recognized by peers as a Market Leader

Kantata, the leading global supplier of purpose-built technology for professional services, today announced that the Kantata Professional Services Cloud has been named a 2024 SIIA CODiE Award Finalist in the Best Project Management Solution category. Hundreds of nominees were considered for this prestigious recognition, and Kantata's selection as a Finalist reaffirms its impact on the business technology landscape as well as the trust and confidence of its valued customers.

The Kantata Professional Services Cloud offers a comprehensive suite of vertical solutions purpose-built to drive value realization across the entire professional services lifecycle. Kantata's innovative and robust solutions encompass operational and financial management of projects and resource optimization, business intelligence, integration, and workflow automation functionalities, providing customers with the confidence they need to excel in their operations.

"Kantata exists to arm professional services organizations with the purpose-built solutions they need to transcend the persistent operational, client, and workforce challenges that often plague revenue-generating projects," says Ken Ringdahl, Kantata's Chief Technology Officer. "Our groundbreaking capabilities, tailored to address the unique needs of professional services organizations, set Kantata apart in the crowded project management software space. We are grateful to the CODiE Awards judges, who recognized Kantata's solution as one of the best."

The SIIA CODiE Awards, renowned as the foremost accolades in the software and information sectors, are organized by the Software Information Industry Association (SIIA), a leading trade association representing software, education, media, and digital content industries. The SIIA plays a crucial role in connecting and supporting growth across the world's information industries, and the CODiE Awards are a testament to their commitment to recognizing excellence in the industry.

Details about each Finalist are listed here.

About the SIIA CODiE Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to celebrate the vision, talent, and advances in building quality products in the Tech Industry. Since 1986, thousands of products, services, and solutions have been recognized for Leading Innovation and Achieving Excellence. For more information, visit https://siia.net/codie/.

About Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)

SIIA is the only professional organization that connects more than 700 data, financial information, education technology, specialized content, and publishing, and it connects learners and educators. Our diverse members manage the global financial markets, develop software that solves today's challenges through technology, provide critical information that helps inform global businesses, large and small, and innovate for better communication across the information ecosystem.

About Kantata:

Kantata takes professional services automation to a new level, giving people-powered businesses the clarity, control, and confidence they need to optimize resource planning and elevate operational performance. Our purpose-built cloud software is helping over 2,000 professional services organizations in more than 100 countries focus and optimize their most important asset: their people. By leveraging the Kantata Cloud for Professional Services, professionals gain access to the information and tools they need to win more business, ensure the right people are always available at the right time, and delight clients with project delivery and outcomes.

