Reflecting the open source spirit, Thoughtworks and cloud data platform provider Aiven share the results of their collaboration

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ: TWKS), a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering, and the Finnish open source data platform company Aiven are tackling the challenge of lowering the CO2 emissions of the IT industry. Together, they conducted an internal sustainability assessment for Aiven and are helping Aiven customers manage their environmental impact, all in strong support of open-source.

For many companies, as well as their suppliers, the transparent use of resources is no longer just a voluntary commitment. For example, the European Union's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) stipulates the disclosure of sustainability indicators. Aiven collaborated with Thoughtworks to fulfill this transparency obligation as efficiently as possible by helping its customers to visualize and manage their cloud emissions. As a founding member of the non-profit Green Software Foundation, Thoughtworks brings deep expertise in building robust ecosystems for sustainable software development. One important achievement was developing the open source solution Cloud Carbon Footprint, a tool Thoughtworks designed to calculate CO2 emissions.

Heikki Nousiainen, Co-Founder and CTO at Aiven, said: "Being able to act at speed and utilize the power of our own data are prerequisites for our customers' success. We are able to provide them with the tools to do this sustainably with our partner Thoughtworks. Open source code enables developers around the world to continuously optimize and further develop existing solutions."

Thoughtworks utilized the expertise gained to validate Aiven's approach for measuring and calculating the emissions of cloud assets. Based on this assessment, the technology consultancy then provided recommendations for further development. This included identifying opportunities to fine tune Aiven's approach with those of major cloud providers like Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services, and Google Cloud Platform. Together, they worked out the definitions of methods and parameters for calculating emissions. In cooperation with Aiven, Thoughtworks laid the foundation for the company and its customers to achieve their strategic climate targets.

Driven by their shared commitment to open source principles, both Aiven and Thoughtworks openly publish their findings from the Cloud Carbon Footprint project. This transparency allows everyone to benefit from their work and contribute to improving the methodology. This further increases its robustness, credibility and transparency.

Thanks to this collaboration, Aiven and its customers can:

Calculate granular cloud emissions and energy consumption of Aiven services at the project level

Access emissions data directly through the Aiven Console or via API integration in a timely manner

Visualize the environmental impact of the various cloud infrastructure solutions offered and compare changes over time

Lisa McNally, Global Head of Sustainability at Thoughtworks and Co-chair of the Policy Working Group at the Green Software Foundation, explains: "Both Aiven and Thoughtworks share a strategic focus on open source to achieve the greatest possible impact for the public good. This is particularly important in the context of sustainability. We're proud that this project contributes to a more sustainable economy."

About Aiven

Aiven is a global, open source data and AI platform company, helping organizations gain more value from their data. Aiven's cloud platform combines open source services to stream, store, and serve data, simply, securely, and rapidly on any cloud. Aiven is trusted by thousands of start-up and enterprise customers to create next-gen applications like AI/ML confidently and quickly. Aiven is fully committed to the open source community and helping organizations revolutionize the performance, scalability, and resiliency of their cloud data infrastructure, and streamline the work of technical teams to lower costs. Headquartered in Helsinki with offices globally, Aiven is backed by private and institutional investors.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. We are over 10,500 people strong across 48 offices in 19 countries. For 30 years, we've delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology as the differentiator.

