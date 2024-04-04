Biognosys AG: Biognosys and Alamar Biosciences Forge Strategic Partnership in Proteomics to Advance Biopharma and Precision Medicine Research

Strategic partnership expands Biognosys' services to include Alamar's NULISA assays as well as joint scientific research in biofluid-based proteomics

Complementary value of Biognosys' DIA-MS unbiased proteomics platform and Alamar's game-changing immunoassay platforms to be presented at the AACR 2024 Annual Meeting

ZURICH, Switzerland and FREMONT, Calif., April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biognosys, a global leader in mass spectrometry-based proteomics, and Alamar Biosciences, Inc., a company powering precision proteomics to enable the earliest detection of disease, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership aimed at advancing scientific discovery in the field of biofluid proteomics biomarkers. This collaboration brings together Biognosys' expertise in unbiased discovery through data independent acquisition mass spectrometry (DIA-MS) and Alamar's cutting-edge immunoassays. This integrated approach enhances our understanding of biomarkers by combining deep unbiased DIA-MS discovery proteomics with highly specific and ultra-sensitive mid- and high-plex NULISA assays for low-abundance proteins such as cytokines, chemokines and important disease protein biomarkers from plasma.

In the Industry Spotlight Theater session hosted by Alamar at the American Society for Cancer Researchand Alamar's NULISAseq Inflammation Panel 250. The findings demonstrate the feasibility of integrated analysis and highlight the complementary insights derived from mass spectrometry and affinity-based assays in plasma.

Building upon this successful proof-of-concept study, Biognosys and Alamar are planning to further collaborate both commercially and scientifically as part of their strategic partnership.

NULISA Assay Services: Biognosys will offer NULISA assays from its state-of-the-art facility in Switzerland for previously hard to measure cytokines, chemokines, as well as other important disease specific markers from plasma and biofluids. These ultra-high sensitivity assays enable precise quantification of low abundance proteins, providing researchers with valuable insights into complex biological processes. They complement unbiased DIA-MS analysis of thousands of plasma proteins to elucidate systemic host response, and other inflammation or disease-related protein-fold changes. Research Collaboration: Biognosys and Alamar will embark on a joint research initiative to explore plasma biology. By leveraging Biognosys' unbiased discovery methods alongside Alamar's ultra-high sensitivity assays, the teams seek to unravel biological disease mechanisms by providing a more complete picture of the plasma proteome, enabling for the first time the coverage of essentially the complete dynamic range of protein abundance in plasma.

Oliver Rinner, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Biognosys, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration: "We are excited to join forces with Alamar to advance proteomics research. Our combined efforts will pave the way for breakthroughs in plasma biology by analyzing in an unbiased way more than 5,000 proteins together with panels of hundreds of well characterized cytokines and other high value low abundance proteins using highly specific NULISA assays. With this approach we are aiming to cover the whole dynamic range of plasma proteins."

"We are thrilled to partner with Biognosys to provide the research community with expanded access to proteomic insights from discovery through to clinical research," said Yuling Luo, Ph.D., Chairman, Founder and CEO of Alamar. "Biognosys is a leading provider of advanced mass spec proteomics services to researchers around the world, and we look forward to adding the highest sensitivity high-multiplex immunoassays to their plasma proteomics offering."

This partnership underscores the commitment of both companies to scientific excellence and their shared vision of advancing precision medicine through innovative technologies.

Biognosys' DIA mass spectrometry unbiased proteomics platform

Biognosys' DIA proteomics analysis software, Spectronaut®

Alamar's NULISA platform: a new standard in proteomic analysis

About Biognosys



At Biognosys, we believe that deep proteome insights hold the key to breakthrough discoveries that transform science for better lives. With our versatile portfolio of next-generation proteomics solutions, including the TrueDiscovery®, TrueTarget®, and TrueSignature® research service platforms, our flagship software Spectronaut®, and the PQ500 kit, we make the proteome actionable to empower research, drug development, and clinical decision-making. Our solutions provide a multi-dimensional view of protein expression, function, and structure in all biological species and sample types. Our unique, patented technologies utilize high-resolution mass spectrometry to quantify thousands of proteins with industry-leading precision, depth, and throughput. Through our strategic partnership with Bruker.

About Alamar



Alamar Biosciences is a privately held life sciences company with a mission to power precision proteomics to enable the earliest detection of disease. The company's proprietary NULISA Platform along with the ARGO HT System work seamlessly with the latest advances in genomics to achieve single digit attomolar detection sensitivity, greatly surpassing the most sensitive protein detection technology on the market today. For more information, please visit alamarbio.com.

