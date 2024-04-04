INNIO Group Wins 2024 iF DESIGN AWARD in the Categories of Company Branding and Film/Video

INNIO Group impresses the world's oldest independent design institution with brand identity based around the energy transition.

This marks INNIO Group's second major prestigious design award after recently winning the Red Dot Award

JENBACH, AUSTRIA / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2024 / INNIO Group recently impressed an international jury of experts, winning the renowned iF DESIGN AWARD in the Company Branding and Film/Video categories under the "Communication" discipline. The prize is awarded each year by iF International Forum Design GmbH, the oldest independent design institution in the world. Competition for this year's design awards was fierce, with roughly 11,000 submissions from 72 countries and review by 132 independent jurors.

Winning the iF DESIGN AWARD once again confirms the impressive visualization of INNIO Group's guiding principle "Moving energy forward." The new branding extends across all global communication channels, creating a strong and consistent brand identity that optimally meets the needs of INNIO Group's stakeholders. In the conception and implementation of the new brand strategy, INNIO Group worked with MetaDesign, an international branding and design agency that is part of the Publicis Group.

With its energy solutions and services, INNIO Group is driving the energy transition as it empowers communities and industries to transition to net zero and enables its customers to manage their energy supply sustainably today.

"The energy transition is happening now, with INNIO Group at its center," said Dr. Olaf Berlien, president and CEO of the INNIO Group. "Based on our slogan 'Moving energy forward,' our team worked with MetaDesign to create an identity and a design that would speak to our target customer base, which won us the iF DESIGN AWARD. It enables our customers to recognize that they are part of the movement and change."

Following the Red Dot Award won in November 2023, the iF DESIGN AWARD is another prestigious design award and further testament to INNIO Group's appealing brand identity.

iF DESIGN AWARD

Since 1954, the iF DESIGN AWARD has been recognized as an arbiter of quality for excellent design. The iF Design brand is renowned worldwide for outstanding design services, and the iF DESIGN AWARD is one of the most important design prizes in the world. It honors design achievements in all disciplines: product, packaging, communication and service design, architecture and interior architecture as well as professional concept, user experience (UX) and user interface (UI). All award-winning entries are featured on ifdesign.com.

About INNIO Group

INNIO Group is a leading energy solution and service provider that empowers industries and communities to make sustainable energy work today. With its product brands Jenbacher and Waukesha and its digital platform myPlant, INNIO offers innovative solutions for the power generation and compression segments that help industries and communities generate and manage energy sustainably while navigating the fast-changing landscape of traditional and green energy sources. INNIO is individual in scope, but global in scale. With its flexible, scalable, and resilient energy solutions and services, INNIO enables its customers to manage the energy transition along the energy value chain wherever they are in their transition journey.

INNIO is headquartered in Jenbach (Austria), with other primary operations in Waukesha (Wisconsin, U.S.) and Welland (Ontario, Canada). A team of more than 4,000 experts provides life-cycle support to INNIO's more than 55,000 delivered engines globally through a service network in more than 100 countries.

In March 2023, INNIO's ESG rating ranked first out of more than 500 companies worldwide in the machinery industry assessed by Sustainalytics.

For more information, visit INNIO's website at www.innio.com. Follow INNIO Group and its brands on Twitter (X) and LinkedIn.

In March 2023, INNIO's ESG rating ranked first out of more than 500 companies worldwide in the machinery industry assessed by Sustainalytics.

For more information, visit INNIO's website at www.innio.com. Follow INNIO Group and its brands on Twitter (X) and LinkedIn.

In general, 'Ready for H2' means Jenbacher plants can be converted to run on up to 100% hydrogen in the future. Details on the cost and timeline for a future conversion may vary and need to be clarified individually.

