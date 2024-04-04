A new report from the International Energy Agency's Photovoltaic Power Systems Programme (IEA-PVPS) looks at success factors required to take vehicle integrated photovoltaics (VIPV) from niche to mainstream based on a survey of 110 experts in the topic of transport and PV. A survey of 110 experts identified by the Transport and PV group at the International Energy Agency's Photovoltaic Power Systems Programme (IEA-PVPS) Task 17 (T17) reveals a set of technical requirements or areas seen as important for the adoption of vehicle-integrated photovoltaics (VIPV) with a focus on passenger vehicles. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...