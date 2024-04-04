EQS-News: Mercedes-Benz Australia/Pacific Pty Ltd
/ Key word(s): Annual Report
The Annual Financial Report 2023 as of December 31, 2023 of Mercedes-Benz Australia/Pacific Pty. Ltd. is available on https://group.mercedes-benz.com/investors/refinancing/bonds/issuers-reports/australia-pacific/
This is regulated information according to the publication requirements of the Transparency Law and related regulations of Luxembourg.
This information has been issued by Mercedes-Benz Australia/Pacific Pty. Ltd. and Mercedes-Benz Group AG. Mercedes-Benz Australia/Pacific Pty. Ltd. finances parts of the activities of the Mercedes-Benz Group. The company is fully owned by Mercedes-Benz Group Australia/Pacific Pty. Ltd., a fully owned subsidiary of Mercedes-Benz AG.
Mercedes-Benz Australia/Pacific Pty Ltd
Finance and Treasury Solutions
44 Lexia Place, Mulgrave
Victoria 3170
Australia
Phone: +61 466 386 907
E-mail: mbaup-accounting@mercedes-benz.com
04.04.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
1873573 04.04.2024 CET/CEST