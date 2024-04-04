Anzeige
OneMeta AI: OneMeta Hires Tim Fisher as Senior Vice-President of Sales

BOUNTIFUL, UT / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2024 / OneMeta Inc. (www.onemeta.ai) (OTCQB:ONEI).

OneMeta, Inc., the most innovative and advanced provider of AI-powered translation and transcription, has hired Tim Fisher as Senior Vice-President of Sales.

Mr. Fisher is a transformational sales and market development executive with over three decades of proven success and innovation in information technology across multiple industry verticals. Mr. Fisher has significant expertise in strategic enterprise sales, including building high-performing teams and individually as a $1 Billion revenue producer. He brings a unique background in client-oriented solution selling, having established and grown multiple Fortune 500 relationships in industries including banking, insurance, healthcare, and retail. Mr. Fisher's accomplished background encompasses sales leadership roles at IBM, CSC CompuCom, and most recently Pomeroy, where he was Senior Vice-President of Strategic Sales and Alliances.

"Tim represents a significant addition to our Management Team as he uses his "Team First" mentality and has the leadership skills, experience and energy to sell our disruptive technology during this exciting time of explosive growth throughout the world," said Saul Leal, CEO of OneMeta.

About OneMeta Inc.: We Create a More Understanding WorldTM

OneMeta Inc. is a Multilingual Enablement company focused on breaking down the communication challenges of a world with over 7,100 languages. Its proprietary, end-to-end natural language processing (NLP) architecture was developed using generative artificial intelligence tools (AI) and allows the spoken and written word to be synthesized, translated, and transcribed in less than one second. OneMeta's products support near-real-time web-based and mobile phone-based conversations, discussions, meetings, and online chats in over 150 languages.

OneMeta Inc.: Speak. Hear. Read. Understand.

For more information, please contact:
OneMeta Inc.. Email: info@onemeta.ai

SOURCE: OneMeta AI



View the original press release on accesswire.com

