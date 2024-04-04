Petalfast Continues National Expansion With Acquisition of Flow Distribution, Arizona's Largest Cannabis Distributor

Expands capabilities and strengthens Petalfast's sales and distribution platform. Acquisition adds leading brands Stiiizy, Wana and 22 Red to Petalfast's portfolio.

IRVINE, CALIF. / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2024 / Petalfast, a leading national sales and distribution platform for the cannabis industry, today announced the acquisition of the sales and distribution subsidiary of Flow Distribution, a premier cultivator, manufacturer and distributor of cannabis products in Arizona.

Founded in 2017 and based in Phoenix, Arizona, Flow has been a trusted partner for some of the state's most successful and well-known cannabis brands, such as Stiiizy, Wana and 22 Red, providing full statewide sales coverage, marketing, warehousing and logistics services. By uniting Flow's leading sales and distribution teams with Petalfast's best-in-class brand management, and sales and marketing teams, the newly combined company will provide a robust suite of distribution services to new and existing brands who wish to service their valued retail partners and scale efficiently and effectively.

"After recently concluding an accretive equity capital raise, Petalfast's acquisition of Flow is another significant strategic milestone for our business and push towards becoming the largest cannabis distributor in the country," said Petalfast CEO Jason Vegotsky. "Flow's presence in the growing Arizona market and established relationships with major retailers and brands will ultimately benefit existing and new brand partnerships. We are eager to collaborate with the talented team at Flow to provide our combined customer base with unparalleled service and expertise."

"The Flow team is thrilled to welcome this new stage of growth and innovation with Petalfast. With a commitment to delivering exceptional value to their clients and a culture of professionalism and positivity, Petalfast seamlessly aligns with the foundation we have built here at Flow," said Flow founder and CEO Brad Ottomeyer. "We are excited to complement our services with additional capabilities, resources, and support from the Petalfast team. Flow Arizona will continue to provide cannabis brands seeking to scale with our top-notch white-label cultivation and manufacturing services."

For more information on Petalfast's hiring and recruiting, email work@petalfast.com. For inquiries related to sales and distribution services and expansion opportunities, email hey@petalfast.com.

About Petalfast

Petalfast is a leading national sales, marketing and distribution platform for the cannabis industry. The Company represents emerging and established cannabis brands, selling into and through retail channels in California, Arizona and Massachusetts. Notable cannabis brands already engaged in the Petalfast platform include Lime, Seven Leaves, Bloom Brands, Solis, Humo and Yada Yada. Through its comprehensive agency of services, Petalfast provides brands with direct access to leading retailers, valuable feedback from buyers and the opportunity to gain market share. The Company is currently expanding its high-performing sales and distribution team and retail engagement services into additional legal cannabis markets throughout the United States.

Contact Information:

Petalfast Media

pr@petalfast.com

SOURCE: Petalfast

View the original press release on newswire.com.