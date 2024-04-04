Georgia-Pacific's Crossett Mill Earns EPA Recognition for Energy Conservation

CROSSETT, AR / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2024 / Georgia-Pacific's Crossett paper mill in Crossett, Arkansas, received recognition from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for reducing its energy intensity by 15.8%, exceeding the ENERGY STAR Challenge for Industry goal by 5.8% within just three years. The ENERGY STAR Challenge for Industry is a national call-to-action to improve American manufacturer's energy efficiency. The EPA recognizes manufacturing sites that reduce their energy intensity by a minimum of 10% within five years.

Operating a single boiler and taking a back-up boiler out of standby operation to reduce overall natural gas consumption

More carefully managing the boiler burn rate when the mill's paper machines are down for an extended time

Monitoring natural gas costs versus electricity costs and purchasing electricity from the local utility when it is more cost effective than generating electricity onsite

"This is a great achievement by our Crossett team, and I am very proud of the work they have done these past three years," said Deb Coduto, the Crossett mill's vice president and mill manager. "This award aligns with Georgia-Pacific and the Crossett mill's environmental stewardship goals, and we continue challenging ourselves to find more ways to reduce our energy intensity."

Georgia-Pacific's parent company Koch Industries Inc. has earned the EPA's ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award five times, maintaining its status in ENERGY STAR's Sustained Excellence category. And the Crossett mill joins other Georgia-Pacific facilities such as Leaf River Cellulose mill in New Augusta, Mississippi, and its containerboard mill in Brewton, Alabama, in receiving recognition from ENERGY STAR for its sustainability initiatives.

The Crossett mill is among five Georgia-Pacific facilities in Arkansas. Georgia-Pacific employs 1,760 people throughout the state, and the company has made $867 million in capital investments and acquisitions since 2013.

Learn more about Georgia-Pacific's approach to environmental stewardship. To learn more about energy efficiency and ENERGY STAR®, visit energystar.gov.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Georgia-Pacific on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Georgia-Pacific

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/georgia-pacific

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Georgia-Pacific

View the original press release on accesswire.com