Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2024) - SATO Technologies Corp. (TSXV: SATO) (OTCQB: CCPUF) (the "Company", or "SATO"), a Bitcoin computing organization, announces March 2024 Bitcoin Production and Efficiency, powered by renewable energy.

March Bitcoin Computing Operational Update (unaudited)

In March, the mining network hashrate2 increased by 5.01% month over month. As part of our load shedding agreement with Hydro Joliette, we curtailed our operations for 1.34 hours of load shedding which represents around 0.18% of our monthly operating hours.

Key Metrics March 2024 February 2024 January 2024 Total Hashrate capacity installed at the end of the period 0.54 EH/s 0.54 EH/s 0.54 EH/s Average operating Hashrate 0.53 EH/s 0.52 EH/s 0.51 EH/s Total BTC earned 1 26 26 31 Mining revenue (US$) $1,765,610 $1,280,174 $1,345,475 Avg. monthly Network Hashrate 2 598 EH/s 569 EH/s 523 EH/s BTC Sold 16 23 22 BTC Hodl 62 52 49 BTC Hodl Value (US$) 3 'A' $4,417,872 $3,181,308 $2,054,852 Cash Position (US$) 4 'B' $972,076 $1,186,895 $1,239,822 Total A + B (US$) $5,389,948 $3,294,674 $3,355,624

BTC produced per EH/s Month Mar April May Jun July Aug Sept Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Ratio 90.7 80.2 91.2 75.3 74.7 74.1 68.7 67.5 66.7 71.8 60.4 49.3 49.6

All-in Electricity Cost5 per BTC (US$) Month Mar April May June July Aug Sept Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar kWh cost 12,207 14,550 13,211 14,455 15,780 15,311 16,632 16,412 15,924 15,308 18,486 20,898 22,117

About SATO

SATO, founded in 2017, is a publicly listed company providing efficient computing power. The Company currently operates one center tailored to produce compute power for Bitcoin Mining, but may look to expand or add additional data centers for computing power for Bitcoin Mining, High Power Computing ("HPC"), Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), and L2's. The Company is listed on (TSXV: SATO) and (OTCQB: CCPUF). To learn more about SATO, visit www.bysato.com.

1 Represents the total BTC allocated to the Company from the mining pools in which it participates based on the hashrate contributed by the Company during the month. In accordance with the Company's loan obligations to Sygnum Bank AG ("Sygnum"), approximately 18.5% of the BTC allocated to the Company goes directly to a wallet with Sygnum to service the loan.

2 Network Hashrate represents the 30 day average, calculated on a daily basis, of the hashrate contributed by all mining activity during the month, available at https://www.blockchain.com/explorer/charts/hash-rate.

3 Represents the number of BTC held multiplied by the closing BTC price on the last day of the month (BTC price as at March 31, 2024: $71,256; $61,179 as at February 29, 2024) Source: Google Finance.

4 Includes both unrestricted and restricted cash positions converted using the daily exchange rate, as of reporting date, available at https://www.bankofcanada.ca/rates/exchange/.

5 All-in Electricity Cost consists of the charge per kWh for electricity consumed (the Electricity Usage Cost) and a charge for the maximum kW reached at any point in time during the billing period, which can vary slightly from period to period depending on external factors such as temperature.



