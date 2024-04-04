Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2024) - Flying Nickel Mining Corp. (TSXV: FLYN) (OTCQB: FLYNF) ("Flying Nickel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Neil Duboff to its board of directors, effective immediately. Mr. Duboff is the director nominee of Norway House Creen Nation ("NHCN") pursuant to the Impacts and Benefits Agreement between Flying Nickel and NHCN dated effective March 2, 2023.

Mr. Duboff is the managing partner of the Winnipeg law firm Duboff Edwards Haight & Schachter and has been practicing law since 1985. His practice is focused primarily in the areas of Corporate Structuring, Acquisitions and Financing, Transportation Law and Aboriginal Law with an emphasis on taxation, trusts, Governments and Associations. Mr. Duboff acts for many First Nations across the country, as well as banks, First Nations development companies and First Nations businesses.

Mr. Duboff has been a frequent presenter at conferences throughout Canada, including the Canadian Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors (2001), the Smart Money Fairs, presented by the Winnipeg Free Press, the annual conference of the Native Trade and Investment Association and First Nation Taxation Program, presented by Current information Ltd. and Group Mindset. Mr. Duboff has been an instructor of trust and estate planning in various school divisions as well as Red River Community College, CUPE, the City of Winnipeg and the Winnipeg School Division.

Recognizing the importance of being involved in our community, Mr. Duboff also sits on and takes an active role in many nonprofit organizations throughout the country, including the Native Association of Trust Officers Society Trust and Estate Planners (STEP).

Mr. Duboff is past chair of the Saint Boniface Hospital Foundation, and serves as a trustee of the City of Winnipeg Pension Fund. He has Chaired the Regulated Health Care Professions Council for the Province of Manitoba and formerly sat on the Public Utilities Board.

About Flying Nickel

Flying Nickel is a nickel sulphide exploration-stage mining company. The Company is advancing its 100% owned Minago nickel project in the Thompson nickel belt in Manitoba, Canada.

