EQS-News: Mercedes-Benz International Finance B.V. / Key word(s): Annual Report

Annual Report 2023 as of December 31, 2023 of Mercedes-Benz International Finance B.V. is now available online



04.04.2024 / 14:48 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The Annual Report 2023 as of December 31, 2023 of Mercedes-Benz International Finance B.V. is available on



https://group.mercedes-benz.com/investors/refinancing/bonds/issuers-reports/international-finance/



This is a regulated information according to the publication requirements of the Transparency Lawand related regulations of Luxembourg.



This information has been issued by Mercedes-Benz International Finance B.V. and Mercedes-Benz Group AG. Mercedes-Benz International Finance B.V. finances parts of the activities of the Mercedes-Benz Group. The company is fully owned by Mercedes-Benz Group AG.



Mercedes-Benz International Finance B.V.

Treasury

Ravenswade 4

NL-3439 LD Nieuwegein

Phone: +31 6 46287218

E-mail: mbif@mercedes-benz.com





04.04.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

