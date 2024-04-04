Snowcat Cloud, Inc.: SnowcatCloud Unveils Cookie-Less Browser Fingerprint Solution to Enhance Customer 360

The New Fingerprinting Solution Paves the Way for Sustained Customer 360 Insights Amid Third-Party Cookie Phase-Out

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2024 / SnowcatCloud, a leading provider of SaaS solutions specializing in customer data infrastructure, announced the launch of a cookie-less browser fingerprint solution to enhance how companies build customer 360 views.

Browser Fingerprint

Browser Fingerprint by SnowcatCloud

The SnowcatCloud Fingerprint empowers businesses to identify website visitors without cookies, enabling enterprises to build a more accurate customer 360. This cutting-edge technology provides unparalleled insights into customer behavior, preferences, and engagement patterns. A unique identifier is the basis of identity resolution, essential to marketing, fraud detection, privacy compliance, and more, especially as third-party cookies phase out.

Key Features of SnowcatCloud Fingerprint:

Cookie-less Unique Browser Identifier : Advanced algorithms create a unique, persistent, cookie-less identifier for all website visitors.

: Advanced algorithms create a unique, persistent, cookie-less identifier for all website visitors. Seamless Integration : Easily integrates with existing analytics tracking solutions, including Snowplow, Segment, Rudderstack, and others.

: Easily integrates with existing analytics tracking solutions, including Snowplow, Segment, Rudderstack, and others. Privacy Compliant: Built with privacy at its core, it ensures data collection adheres to the latest compliance standards and makes it easier for businesses to comply with privacy requests.

"SnowcatCloud is excited to launch a browser fingerprint solution, a critical component to building an accurate customer 360 view," said Joao Correia, CEO of SnowcatCloud.

For more information, please visit https://www.snowcatcloud.com/fingerprint/.

About SnowcatCloud

SnowcatCloud is a California-based SaaS company that provides customer data infrastructure solutions for customer-centric businesses. It is SOC2 Type 2 Certified and has customers across five continents.

Contact Information

Joao Correia

CEO

joao.correia@snowcatcloud.com

4156253426

SOURCE: Snowcat Cloud, Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.