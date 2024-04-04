CSRHub Connects to CEN-ESG

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2024 / CSRHub

CEN-ESG combines deep sustainability insights with a keen understanding of financial markets to help companies and investors meet the evolving demands of sustainability performance. In the course of its work, it has helped public and private entities maximise their sustainability potential, performance and ESG disclosure, using a sound and transparent methodology.

CSRHub is now integrating this data into its consensus ESG ratings system. CEN-ESG's ratings are different from most of CSRHub's current sources because they are based on a detailed assessment of the broader ESG ecosystem. We found a relatively high correlation between CEN-ESG's Total Score (which includes E, S, and G information) and CSRHub's Overall Rating.

However, as we drill down, the correlation between CEN-ESG's data and CSRHub's information diverges. For instance, the correlation for just the Environmental category is about half of the overall correlation.

This reflects the fact that CEN-ESG is using its own methodology (different from the aggregate of the 900+ other sources that CSRHub ingests). It also suggests as hinted above that CEN-ESG assessments capture granular insights about an entity's performance that are not generally known by sustainability ratings groups as a whole.

CEN-ESG developed CENintel to help companies and investors improve sustainability reporting and the management of ESG-related risks and opportunities. We believe that CSRHub's clients would be interested in this unique approach and that CEN-ESG's clients would benefit from blending the current inside-out view of corporate sustainability performance with CSRHub's outside-in evaluation.

CSRHub offers the most comprehensive global set of Consensus ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) ratings, information, and tools. CSRHub's business intelligence system measures the ESG business impact that drives corporate and investor sustainability decisions. Founded in 2007, CSRHub covers 55,000 public and private companies, and provides ESG performance scores on over 35,000 companies from 135 industries in 210 countries. Our Big Data platform uses algorithms to aggregate, normalize and weight ESG metrics from 933 sources to produce a strong consensus signal on corporate sustainability performance.

