Brentwood Industries, Inc.: Brentwood Industries Enters Third Generation of Family Leadership

READING, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2024 / Brentwood Industries, Inc., has grown and thrived under the leadership of the Rye family over the last 50 years. Peter Rye succeeded his father, Palle Rye, as the company's President & CEO and now passes the baton to the third generation - his daughter, Caitlin Banta. Caitlin assumed the role of President & CEO on March 31, 2024.

Brentwood has been part of Caitlin's life for as long as she can remember. "As a kid, I watched my grandfather, Palle, run the business with so much pride and passion," Caitlin says. "When I was 5 and my family moved from Florida so my dad could do the same, I was too young to understand that this marked the beginning of a multi-generational family business."

Her official career at Brentwood began in 2007, as a summer intern. Each summer, and then following college graduation from Tufts University, Caitlin rotated through many Brentwood departments to gain insight on the different areas of the business. And over the past several years, she's worked closely with Peter in preparation for this transition.

Peter says, "Caitlin has proven herself a passionate and compassionate leader. She fully understands that it is the people that make a business successful. I look forward to witnessing the continued success of our company under her capable leadership."

Caitlin's vision for the future is to deliver unmatched value, confidence, and reliability to Brentwood's customers, partners, and employees. She hopes to achieve this through leveraging emerging technologies, exploring new markets, developing employees to achieve their full potential, and continuing to make positive impacts in the communities Brentwood serves - to name a few key strategies.

"I'm honored and excited to lead Brentwood into its next chapter," Caitlin says. "I'm passionate about what we do and the people we serve. And I believe in the talent of our team to continue driving growth by delivering exceptional products and services and upholding the values that define who we are."

Peter and Caitlin are both deeply thankful for the support and trust from all of Brentwood's partners. They are excited to enter a new era of Brentwood's business that Caitlin will shape and create.

