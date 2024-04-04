Anzeige
Perfektes Setup: Aktueller Research sieht 563% Kurschance bei NurExone Biologic!
WKN: A2DYY7 | ISIN: SE0009997018 | Ticker-Symbol: 4H3A
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.04.2024 | 15:10
HMS Networks AB: Invitation to HMS Networks' first quarter conference call 2024

HMS Networks AB (publ) will release its first quarter report of 2024 on Tuesday April 16, 2024, at approximately 07.30 AM CEST.

On the same day, at 09.00 AM CEST, President and CEO Staffan Dahlström and CFO Joakim Nideborn present the report in a conference call for press and analysts.

The presentation is in English and can be followed live via telephone or web. Slides used in the presentation will be made available on HMS' website prior to the telephone conference.

If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the link below.

Link to webcast

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.

Link to teleconference

The presentation and recording of the telephone conference will be available on HMS' websiteafter the call.

For more information, please contact:
Staffan Dahlström, CEO HMS, +46 (0)35 17 29 01
Joakim Nideborn, CFO HMS, +46 (0)35 710 6983

HMS Networks AB (publ) is a market-leading provider of solutions in industrial information and communication technology (Industrial ICT). HMS develops and manufactures products under the Anybus®, Ixxat®, Ewon® and Intesis® brands. Development takes place at the headquarter in Halmstad and in Ravensburg, Nivelles, Igualada, Wetzlar, Buchen, Delft, Sibiu, Rotterdam and Bilbao. Local sales and support are handled by branch offices in Germany, USA, Japan, China, Singapore, Italy, France, Spain, the Netherlands, India, UK, Sweden, South Korea, Australia UAE and Vietnam, as well as through a worldwide network of distributors and partners. HMS employed over 800 people and reported sales of SEK 3,025 million in 2023. HMS is listed on the NASDAQ OMX in Stockholm in the Large Cap segment and Telecommunications sector.

Attachment

  • PRM - HMS Invitation to the first quarter 2024 conference call (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/33040f97-3125-4476-b01e-4a56dc675c65)

