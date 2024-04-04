Versatile, wireless and secure system-on-module based on the STMicroelectronics STM32MP25 processor improves efficiency, reduces costs and enables edge processing for innovative new devices

Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII, www.digi.com), a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services, is poised to introduce the wireless and highly power-efficient Digi ConnectCoreMP25 system-on-module (SOM) at Embedded World 2024. Featuring AI and machine learning capabilities, with an integrated neural processing unit and image signal processor, Digi ConnectCore MP25 is designed for next-generation computer vision applications in critical sectors such as industrial, medical, energy and transportation. The module provides highly reliable wireless connectivity and time-sensitive networking (TSN) making it perfect for smart portable devices and Industry 4.0.

Based on STMicroelectronics' STM32MP25 MPU processor, Digi ConnectCore MP25 is engineered to streamline application development under demanding requirements to improve efficiency, reduce costs, boost innovation and improve end-customer satisfaction.

"The STM32MP25 MPU is an industrial-grade 64-bit MPU for secure Industry 4.0 and advanced edge computing applications that require high-end multimedia capabilities," said Stéphane Henry, General-Purpose Microprocessors Division General Manager, STMicroelectronics. "Digi, a member of the ST Partner Program, is actively collaborating with STMicroelectronics. They integrated this high-performance processor into their family of Digi ConnectCore system-on-modules solutions as soon as it was available, and we are thrilled they are one of the first to release a module to the developer community. This extends their ConnectCore MP1 family available now with a higher performance option."

"The introduction of Digi ConnectCore MP25 marks a pivotal moment in addressing the evolving needs of industries all over the world," said Andreas Burghart, Senior Product Manager at Digi International. "With its robust design, vast connectivity options and innovative features including advanced security, the ConnectCore MP25 exemplifies our dedication to providing solutions that both simplify application development and enhance operational efficiency and customer satisfaction in an always-changing landscape."

With an innovative architecture, Digi ConnectCore MP25 features two Cortex-A35 cores operating at 1.5GHz supplemented by a Cortex-M33 core and a Cortex-M0+. Enhanced with an AI/ML neural processing unit (NPU) delivering 1.35 TOPS and an image signal processor (ISP), the SOM provides accelerated machine learning capabilities for advanced applications. Its comprehensive connectivity options include 802.11ac Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.2 wireless technologies, along with seamless cellular integration for expanded possibilities. The ultra-compact Digi SMTplus form-factor (30 x 30 mm) and industrial temperature ranges (-40 to +85 °C) ensure reliability in the harshest environments, making it an excellent choice for a wide variety of IoT applications.

"As the IoT landscape continues to evolve, Digi remains committed to delivering solutions that not only meet the demands of today but also anticipate the needs of tomorrow," Burghart continued. "With Digi ConnectCore MP25, we're empowering device developers with the ready-to-use edge intelligence, security features and other future-proof tools and technologies needed to drive forward-thinking innovation and deliver exceptional value to their customers."

Built to handle the most demanding applications, Digi ConnectCore MP25 embodies a 10-year+ longevity program, ensuring sustained performance and reliability for extended product lifecycles. Additionally, its implementation of Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) and support for up to 3 Gigabit Ethernet ports, complemented by PCIe Gen2, USB 3.0, and 3 x CAN-FD interfaces, underscores its versatility and adaptability. Backed by a 3-year warranty and global technical support, this SOM not only exceeds expectations but sets a new standard for innovation and reliability in the IoT landscape.

Visit Digi International at booth 4A-131 during Embedded World 2024, taking place from April 9 to 11, in Nuremberg, Germany.

For more information about Digi ConnectCore MP25, including a comprehensive list of features, please visit https://www.digi.com/connectcore-mp2.

About Digi International

Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of IoT connectivity products, services, and solutions. It helps companies create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security and reliability. Founded in 1985, Digi has helped customers connect more than 100 million things and counting. For more information, visit https://www.digi.com.

