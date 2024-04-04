DJ RM plc: PDMR Share Dealing Notification

RM plc (RM.) RM plc: PDMR Share Dealing Notification 04-Apr-2024 / 13:52 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04 April 2024 RM plc The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Christopher Humphrey 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-executive director (Person discharging managerial responsibilities) b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer a) Name RM plc b) LEI code 2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type Ordinary shares in RM plc ("Shares") of instrument b) Identification code RM ORD GBP0.0228571428571 (GB00BJT0FF39) c) Nature of this transaction Purchase of shares Price Volume d) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP0.565 30,000 GBP0.58625 30,000

Aggregated information GBP0.565

-- Price 30,000

-- Volume

e) -- Price GBP0.58625

-- Volume

-- Total Price 30,000

GBP34,537.50

f) Date of the transaction 2024-04-03 and 2024-04-04 (BST)

g) Place of transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Anna Humphrey 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities, being Christopher Humphrey, non-executive director b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer a) Name RM plc b) LEI code 2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares in RM plc ("Shares") instrument, type of instrument b) Identification code RM ORD GBP0.0228571428571 (GB00BJT0FF39) c) Nature of this transaction Purchase of shares Price Volume d) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP0.565 20,000 GBP0.58625 20,000

Aggregated information

GBP0.565

-- Price

-- Volume 20,000

-- Price

e) -- Volume GBP0.58625

-- Total Price 20,000

GBP23,025

f) Date of the transaction 2024-04-03 and 2024-04-04 (BST)

g) Place of transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Contact:

RM plc

Daniel Fattal, Company Secretary

dfattal@rm.com

