Halberd Corporation: Halberd's Patented Drug, LDN+, the Subject of a Limited Clinical Trial Under an Innovative Four-Company Cooperative Research and Development Contract

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2024 / Halberd Corporation's (OTC PINK:HALB) Patented LDN+ Drug hits an enormous milestone as it enters a significant Safety Trial Protocol under a CRADA contract for Military Active Duty and Veterans.

Halberd Corporation's patented drug, LDN+, a combination of low-dose Naltrexone and Cyclobenzaprine, is a central part of a just executed Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) contract in conjunction with the Exalted Warrior Foundation out of Tampa Florida and three other companies. The six-week safety study subjects will be current active-duty and retired military volunteers for a period of six weeks beginning immediately after execution of Institutional Review Board (IRB) Approval.

"The significance of this new development with Halberd IP to the ongoing crisis of depression and PTSD leading into suicidal ideation in our military is critical", relayed Halberd's CEO, William Hartman. This effort kicks off a highly innovative CRADA to significantly reduce anxiety, depression, and addiction symptoms as well as PTSD and Suicidal Ideation in our active duty servicemembers and veterans. This four-company approach evolved from extensive discussions and numerous meetings over the last four months with the key players, and involves not only key pharmacological/nutraceutical interventions, but also adjunct therapies while integrating 24/7 physiological and psychological patient tracking technologies via cloud-based systems developed by the team with new biomarker assessments.

Halberd's patented LDN+ drug uniquely combines drugs previously approved by the FDA and widely used both individually and in a compounded formulation for many years. In combination, the drugs are believed to act as an antagonist against chemical and alcohol addiction and to relieve pain and anxiety linked to more severe mental health issues facing our military today. Pending the results of this limited pilot safety trial, and the results anticipated, higher volumes and more extensive tests of military personnel and veterans will be launched in less than 2 months. The clear pathway forward is to then obtain FDA clearance for the combined new pharmaceutical.

William A. Hartman, Chairman, President & CEO of Halberd Corporation stated, "This is a huge step forward for Halberd Corporation to have one of our technology products, LDN+, involved in such a targeted clinical trial addressing a very significant issue with both the military but also civilian mental illness".

Note: Studies under this CRADA are funded by Non-Dilutive Financing, Participation in Ultimate Success Only.

About Exalted Warrior Foundation

"Exalted Warriors Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that serves wounded warriors in the active military, veteran hospital facilities, and veterans within communities around the country."

About Halberd Corporation

Halberd Corporation (OTC-PINK:HALB), a publicly traded entity on the OTC Market, adheres fully to OTC Market reporting regulations. Following its restructuring in April 2020, Halberd secured exclusive global rights to three granted patents and submitted 22 associated provisional, PCT, or utility patent applications. This strategic move aims to augment the company's value for stockholders and generate interest from potential development partners.

