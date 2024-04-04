Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 04.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Perfektes Setup: Aktueller Research sieht 563% Kurschance bei NurExone Biologic!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1CYK3 | ISIN: GB00B50P5B53 | Ticker-Symbol: BYA1
Stuttgart
04.04.24
08:04 Uhr
0,009 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
QUANTUM BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QUANTUM BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
04.04.2024 | 15:30
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc - Rollover of Director's REPO

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc - Rollover of Director's REPO

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 04

4 April 2023

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc
("the Company")

Rollover of Director's REPO

Following previous announcements made by the Company regarding the rollover of the Sale & Repurchase Agreement (the "REPO") entered into between the Company's CEO and Executive Chairman, Professor Francesco Gardin, and MC Strategies AG ("MCS"), the Company has been informed that Professor Gardin and MCS have agreed to amend the repurchase price and the repurchase date of the REPO as follows:

  • The term of the REPO under which Professor Gardin is to repurchase 5,000,000 ordinary shares of 0.25p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") has been extended from 31 March 2024 to 30 June 2024.
  • The repurchase price for the 5,000,000 Ordinary Shares has been amended from 3.3578p to 3.3989p per share (representing a 5% yearly interest rate on the initial purchase price of 3p).

All other terms of the REPO remain unchanged.

In addition to the 5,000,000 Ordinary Shares which are the subject of the REPO, Professor Gardin is currently the beneficial owner of further 29,284,149 Ordinary Shares. The 29,284,149 remaining shares represent the 2.27% of the Company's total issued share capital.

For further information please contact:

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc
Francesco Gardin, CEO and Executive Chairman +39 335 296573

SP Angel Corporate Finance (Nominated Adviser & Broker)
Jeff Keating +44 (0)20 3470 0470
Kasia Brzozowska

Leander (Financial PR)
Christian Taylor-Wilkinson +44 (0) 7795 168 157

About Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc

QBT (AIM: QBT) is an AIM listed investment company which has recently realigned its strategic focus to technology related investments, with special regard to Quantum computing, Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies and AI sectors. The Company has commenced an aggressive R&D and investment programme in the dynamic world of Blockchain Technology, which includes cryptocurrency mining and other advanced blockchain applications.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM:

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name:

Francesco Gardin

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status:

CEO and Executive Chairman

b)

Initial notification/Amendment:

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name:

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc

b)

LEI:

213800FC5DEC582CRZ89

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted.

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:
Identification code:

Ordinary shares of 0.25p each
ISIN: GB00B50P5B53

b)

Nature of the transaction:

Extension of expiry date of repurchase over 5,000,000 Ordinary Shares.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s):

Price(s)

Volume(s)

3.3989p

5,000,000

d)

Aggregated information:
Aggregated volume:
Price:

Single transaction as in 4 c) above

Price(s)

Volume(s)

3.3989p

5,000,000

e)

Date of the transaction:

04 April 2024

f)

Place of the transaction:

Outside of a trading venue


Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.