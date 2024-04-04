Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Elicera Therapeutics AB TO2

At the request of Elicera Therapeutics AB, Elicera Therapeutics AB equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from April 5, 2024. Security name: Elicera Therapeutics AB TO2 ------------------------------------------- Short name: ELIC TO2 ------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0021626314 ------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 330480 ------------------------------------------- Terms: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Each warrant of series TO2 entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) new share in the Company. The subscription price for subscription of shares with the support of warrants of series TO2 corresponds to 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price paid for the Company's shares during the period from February 11, 2025, up to and including February 24, 2025, but not less than SEK 1.24 and not more than SEK 2.70. The exercise period for subscription of shares with the support of the warrants of series TO2 shall be made, in accordance with the terms of the warrants of series TO2, during the period from February 26, 2025, to March 11, 2025. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr February 26, 2025 - March 11, 2025 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last March 7, 2025 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ). For further information, please call Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) on 08-588 68 570.