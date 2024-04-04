Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.04.2024

WKN: A3CSAN | ISIN: SE0015382080 | Ticker-Symbol: 8E8
Frankfurt
04.04.24
11:38 Uhr
0,099 Euro
-0,002
-1,98 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
04.04.2024 | 15:34
87 Leser

(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Elicera Therapeutics AB TO2

At the request of Elicera Therapeutics AB, Elicera Therapeutics AB equity
rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from April 5, 2024. 



Security name: Elicera Therapeutics AB TO2
-------------------------------------------
Short name:   ELIC TO2          
-------------------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0021626314        
-------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  330480           
-------------------------------------------





Terms:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   - Each warrant of series TO2 entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) 
     new share in the Company. The subscription price for subscription of  
     shares with the support of warrants of series TO2 corresponds to 70  
     percent of the volume-weighted average price paid for the Company's  
     shares during the period from February 11, 2025, up to and including  
     February 24, 2025, but not less than SEK 1.24 and not more than SEK  
     2.70. The exercise period for subscription of shares with the support 
     of the warrants of series TO2 shall be made, in accordance with the  
     terms of the warrants of series TO2, during the period from February  
     26, 2025, to March 11, 2025.                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr February 26, 2025 - March 11, 2025                   
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  March 7, 2025                              
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ). For further information, please call
Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) on 08-588 68 570.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
