Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of NGS Group AB

With effect from April 05, 2024, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including April 16, 2024. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: NGS TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021921962 Order book ID: 330478 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from April 05, 2024, the paid subscription shares in NGS Group AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including May 10, 2024. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: NGS BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021921970 Order book ID: 330479 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB