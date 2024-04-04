Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 04.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Perfektes Setup: Aktueller Research sieht 563% Kurschance bei NurExone Biologic!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
04.04.2024 | 15:34
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of NGS Group AB

With effect from April 05, 2024, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be
traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and
including April 16, 2024. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   NGS TR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021921962              
Order book ID:  330478                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from April 05, 2024, the paid subscription shares in NGS Group AB
will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until
and including May 10, 2024. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   NGS BTA                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021921970              
Order book ID:  330479                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.