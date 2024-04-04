Anzeige
Perfektes Setup: Aktueller Research sieht 563% Kurschance bei NurExone Biologic!
04.04.2024 | 16:00
Wood Group (John) Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Wood Group (John) Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 04

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated

a)

Name

KENNETH GILMARTIN

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

b)

LEI

549300PLYY6I10B6S323

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH

GB00B5N0P849

b)

Nature of the transaction

PURCHASE

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.287

278,178

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

278,178

£1.287

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-04-03

f)

Place of the transaction

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated

a)

Name

SUSAN STEELE

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

b)

LEI

549300PLYY6I10B6S323

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH

GB00B5N0P849

b)

Nature of the transaction

PURCHASE

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

$1.65

15,413

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

15,413

$1.65

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-04-03

f)

Place of the transaction

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated

a)

Name

DAVID KEMP

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

b)

LEI

549300PLYY6I10B6S323

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH

GB00B5N0P849

b)

Nature of the transaction

EXERCISE AND RETENTION OF NIL COST LTIP SHARE OPTIONS NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABIITY

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£NIL

65,091 options exercised

£1.303

31,959 options sold

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

65,091 options exercised

31,959 options sold at £1.303

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-04-03

f)

Place of the transaction

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE


