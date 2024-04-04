The US Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) has released a cost-estimation tool for new closed-loop pumped storage hydropower (PSH) plants in the United States. The tool allows operators to select from a range of system characteristics and account for factors such as local geology, labor rates and inflation. NREL has created a cost-estimation tool that evaluates the potential construction and labour costs associated with closed-loop PSH plants in the United States. The tool allows operators to select from a range of system characteristics, accounting for factors ...

