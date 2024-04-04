Victoria Beckham's new collection for Mango, which coincides with the brand's 40 th anniversary, will go on sale internationally on April 23th, 2024.

The collaboration is part of Mango's new 2024-26 Strategic Plan Elevate lever, which aims to reinforce the company's differential value proposition based on aspirationalism, quality and its unique style.

Mango, one of Europe's leading fashion industry groups, is teaming up with Victoria Beckham to launch a new capsule collection, which will be available internationally on April 23, 2024. Victoria Beckham x Mango has been designed by Victoria Beckham and reflects the essence of the designer's eponymous label, considered the perfect blend of classic British luxury with a subtle contemporary twist, as well as the shared values of both fashion brands, such as quality and femininity.

The new collection, which coincides with Mango's 40th anniversary, is the latest in a series of collaborations with other brands, artists and talents including SIMONMILLER, Camille Charrière, and Pernille Teisbaek. It follows the latest edition in Mango's Capsule collection, a collection of eventwear for woman differentiated by the quality of its materials and finishes, which was released in March 2024 after being launched in 2023.

Mango: a value proposition based on in-house design and quality

Mango's collaboration with Victoria Beckham is part of the new Strategic Plan 2024-26, which aims to generate total turnover of more than 4 billion euros by 2026 through a differentiated value proposition, strong expansion drive, and improving sales in existing stores and online channels, as presented by the company last March.

The collaboration supports Elevate, one of the core pillars of the Plan. Elevate focuses on promoting a differential value proposition in all lines through aspirationalism, quality and a unique style designed in Barcelona, with excellent customer service. Since its inception, Mango has a very clear DNA and its own design and style proposal, whose main attribute is a positioning of superior quality to its competitors.

Mango, one of Europe's leading fashion groups, is a global company with design and creativity at the core of its model and a strategy based on constant innovation, the pursuit of sustainability and a complete ecosystem of channels and partners. Founded in Barcelona in 1984, the company ended 2023 with a turnover of more than 3.1 billion euros, with 33% of business coming from the online channel and presence in more than 115 markets. More information at mangofashiongroup.com.

