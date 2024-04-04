Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 04.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Perfektes Setup: Aktueller Research sieht 563% Kurschance bei NurExone Biologic!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
04.04.2024 | 16:06
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Abracon Announces Structure and Leadership Changes to Execute the Next Phase of Strategic Growth & Acquisition Integration

AUSTIN, Texas, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Abracon, a leading provider of Frequency Control, Timing, Power, Magnetics, RF and Antenna solutions, announces structure and leadership changes to build upon and integrate acquisitions accelerating the next phase of growth.

Abracon Logo 2023

Brian Holt assumes the role of Chief Revenue Officer, overseeing Abracon's global sales as well as the newly created Mil-Aero Group, which will be led by Chuck Ulland, Vice President Mil/Aero Group. Driving design and revenue growth with key customers and partnering with Abracon's distribution channel, Holt's purview extends to all Abracon-owned brands.

Richard Diaz has been named Chief Operating Officer, leading Abracon's global manufacturing facilities, customer service, quality, sourcing, and focuses on digitization and operational integration. Diaz will now add the NEL operations and manufacturing teams to his organization which will continue to be under the leadership of Russ Ulland, Managing Director, NEL operations.

Syed Raza has been elevated to the position of Chief Technology Officer, driving Abracon's product innovation and ensuring that technology initiatives contribute to the company's overall success and competitiveness in the market. Raza will integrate the NEL Wisconsin, USA Engineering team, led by the newly promoted NEL Director of Engineering, Dave Jones, into his Abracon team.

Amy Keller has been named Chief Marketing Officer, leading Abracon's marketing strategy and product management organization, including new product introduction, pricing, market research, lead generation, and digital brand assets. In her role, Keller has responsibility for driving value and accelerated product performance for all global brands, including NEL.

Under the guidance of Abracon's Chief Financial Officer, Grace Chang, the integration for NEL Finance, IT, and Human Resources is in progress and aims to achieve a streamlined and cohesive organizational structure.

"This next phase for Abracon marks an important milestone in our growth journey," explains Tony Roybal, Abracon president and Chief Executive Officer. "By optimizing our structure, we unlock greater efficiencies, focus and collaboration across the organization, and provide increased value to our customers and partners."

About Abracon, LLC | Innovation for Tomorrow's Designs

Headquartered outside of Austin, Texas, Abracon is a trusted supplier of leading-edge and innovative electronic components including Frequency Control, Timing, Power, Magnetics, RF and Antenna solutions. Servicing world-class companies across the data communication, transportation, industrial, medical, consumer, aerospace, and defense industries, Abracon accelerates customers' time-to-market by providing unmatched product solutions, technical expertise, and service excellence. Learn more at www.abracon.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2140681/Abracon_Logo_2023_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/abracon-announces-structure-and-leadership-changes-to-execute-the-next-phase-of-strategic-growth--acquisition-integration-302107945.html

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.