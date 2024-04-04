Abracon Announces Structure and Leadership Changes to Execute the Next Phase of Strategic Growth & Acquisition Integration

AUSTIN, Texas, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Abracon, a leading provider of Frequency Control, Timing, Power, Magnetics, RF and Antenna solutions, announces structure and leadership changes to build upon and integrate acquisitions accelerating the next phase of growth.

Brian Holt assumes the role of Chief Revenue Officer, overseeing Abracon's global sales as well as the newly created Mil-Aero Group, which will be led by Chuck Ulland, Vice President Mil/Aero Group. Driving design and revenue growth with key customers and partnering with Abracon's distribution channel, Holt's purview extends to all Abracon-owned brands.

Richard Diaz has been named Chief Operating Officer, leading Abracon's global manufacturing facilities, customer service, quality, sourcing, and focuses on digitization and operational integration. Diaz will now add the NEL operations and manufacturing teams to his organization which will continue to be under the leadership of Russ Ulland, Managing Director, NEL operations.

Syed Raza has been elevated to the position of Chief Technology Officer, driving Abracon's product innovation and ensuring that technology initiatives contribute to the company's overall success and competitiveness in the market. Raza will integrate the NEL Wisconsin, USA Engineering team, led by the newly promoted NEL Director of Engineering, Dave Jones, into his Abracon team.

Amy Keller has been named Chief Marketing Officer, leading Abracon's marketing strategy and product management organization, including new product introduction, pricing, market research, lead generation, and digital brand assets. In her role, Keller has responsibility for driving value and accelerated product performance for all global brands, including NEL.

Under the guidance of Abracon's Chief Financial Officer, Grace Chang, the integration for NEL Finance, IT, and Human Resources is in progress and aims to achieve a streamlined and cohesive organizational structure.

"This next phase for Abracon marks an important milestone in our growth journey," explains Tony Roybal, Abracon president and Chief Executive Officer. "By optimizing our structure, we unlock greater efficiencies, focus and collaboration across the organization, and provide increased value to our customers and partners."

About Abracon, LLC

Headquartered outside of Austin, Texas, Abracon is a trusted supplier of leading-edge and innovative electronic components including Frequency Control, Timing, Power, Magnetics, RF and Antenna solutions. Servicing world-class companies across the data communication, transportation, industrial, medical, consumer, aerospace, and defense industries, Abracon accelerates customers' time-to-market by providing unmatched product solutions, technical expertise, and service excellence. Learn more at www.abracon.com

