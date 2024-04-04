Palletizer Market worth $4.1 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Palletizer Market is expected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2029 from USD 3.2 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2024-2029 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The significant growth factors associated with the Palletizer Market growth is the Technological advancements in palletizers, Increased labor costs and demand for automation in various industries, Rising demand for palletizers in e-commerce industry, Increased deployment of robotic palletizers in food & beverages industry.

Palletizer Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 3.2 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $ 4.1 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% Market Size Available for 2020-2029 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Technology, Product Type, Industry, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Complexities associated with integration of palletizers into existing production lines Key Market Opportunities Integration of palletizers into warehouse automation Key Market Drivers Rising demand for palletizers in e-commerce industry

The robotic technology is to grow with a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The palletizers have been segmented into two technologies, conventional palletizers and robotic palletizers. A robotic palletizer is an advanced industrial machine equipped with robotic arms designed to automate stacking and organizing products onto pallets. Advancements in robotics technology have significantly enhanced the capabilities and efficiency of robotic palletizers, making them increasingly attractive to industries seeking automation solutions. Robotic palletizers offer greater flexibility, adaptability, and precision compared to traditional palletizing methods, allowing for the handling of diverse product types, sizes, and configurations. Furthermore, the rising labor costs and shortage of skilled workers in many regions drive businesses to invest in automation technologies like robotic palletizers to optimize operational costs and improve productivity.

Boxes and cases segment is to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The boxes and cases are widely utilized packaging formats across various industries, ranging from food and beverage to consumer goods and pharmaceuticals. This widespread adoption necessitates efficient palletizing solutions to handle the high volume of goods packaged in these formats. Boxes and cases commonly adhere to standardized dimensions, rendering them well-suited for automated palletizing operations. Automated palletizers excel in stacking and organizing these consistent packaging formats, enhancing pallet stability and optimizing storage space usage effectively. The integration of advanced technologies such as robotics and artificial intelligence further enhances the capabilities and efficiency of palletizing systems in this segment, driving their adoption and growth of the market.

The food & beverages industry holds the largest market share during the forecast period.

The market is segmented into various industries including food & beverage, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics & personal care, e-commerce and retail, and textiles. The food and beverage sector often deals with high volumes of products that require efficient handling and packaging. Palletizers streamline this process by automating the stacking and arrangement of products onto pallets, reducing manual labor and increasing throughput. The industry players make substantial use of palletizers to automate the palletizing of packaged goods for distribution, storage, and transportation. Increasing demand for food & beverages and need to efficiently handle large volumes of products and ensure timely delivery to drive demand.

North America holds the largest market share of the palletizer market throughout the forecast period.

North America consists of - the US, Canada and Mexico. The US is serving as the major contributor to the palletizer industry in this area. North America's dominance in the palletizer market is driven by early adoption, the presence of major industry players, technological innovation particularly within manufacturing and logistics, is driving demand for palletizers to streamline material handling and cut labor costs. Additionally, the booming e-commerce sector is fueling the need for efficient palletizing solutions to manage the movement of goods in warehouses and distribution centers.

The report profiles key players in palletizer companies such KION GROUP AG (Germany), FANUC CORPORATION (Japan), KUKA AG (Germany), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Krones AG (Germany), and others.

