The latest major upgrade to B2Core was just released by B2Broker, significantly enhancing the platform's back-office and CRM solutions. The V2.1 upgrade delivers on the highly anticipated savings feature, introduces a new trading platform and PSP integrations, and drastically improves the user experience on the platform. Let's explore:

B2Broker, a leading liquidity and technology provider, has just announced the release of a new version of B2Core, its sophisticated CRM and back-office solution. B2Core V2.1 integrates the TradeLocker trading platform inside its ecosystem, adds new PSPs and enhances the existing ones, and upgrades its UI. (Photo: Business Wire)

Polished UI Peak Performance

Version 2.1 of B2Core brings a new user interface, major functionality improvements, and technical fixes.

A Withdrawal summary provides comprehensive transfer information that features commissions, exchange rates and the net transaction amount.

Account creation now enforces minimum deposit settings to maintain consistency in the back-office.

On the Deposit, Withdraw, and Transfer pages, accounts in selectors are now categorised by type (e.g., Fiat, Coins, MT4, MT5) for easier navigation.

Platform consistency is guaranteed by the Unified Date Format.

The old and new UI settings can now be easily switched by users.

Integration with TradeLocker Trading Platform

B2Core introduces TradeLocker, an innovative trading platform seamlessly integrated into the trader's room. This addition enhances the company's existing suite of integrated platforms, including MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader and B2Trader, offering brokerages a complex set of trading solutions.

TradeLocker presents a comprehensive suite of powerful trading tools and instruments aiming to cater to a wide spectrum of clients, from novices to seasoned traders. The platform is equipped with versatile features designed to support a variety of trading strategies and preferences, facilitating a seamless and efficient trading experience for brokerage clients.

??TradeLocker integrates with TradingView to offer a sophisticated charting capability, granting users access to an extensive array of customisable charts and indicators. The platform provides traders with modern tools to manage risks effectively.

Among its standout features are SL TP Calculator, On-Chart Trading, One-click Trading, Trailing Stop Loss, and Social Mode, enabling traders to efficiently manage their trades engaging with the market. Users can easily develop or customise bots, signals, indicators, and strategies using the TradeLocker AI at TradeLocker Studio.

Payment Improvements and Integrations

Thanks to the V2.1 B2Core update, users now have more transaction options, and the scope of payment integrations has expanded.

Sqala supports deposits and withdrawals in Brazilian reals (BRL). It is renowned for its simplicity, competitive exchange rates, and a convenient dashboard that provides all the essential data. By including Sqala in its portfolio, B2Broker has increased the range of its solutions and fulfilled the needs of customers worldwide.

Transactions have been streamlined and fortified through several new improvements:

Within the B2Core environment, BridgerPay provides a better deposit process through an automated data fill-in feature that streamlines transaction processing.

Praxis configuration has been enhanced to improve transaction security. To comply with diverse regulatory standards, you can now enable clients from various countries to submit specific documents.

The constructor payment adjustments allow clients to attach documents for deposits and withdrawals, ensuring maximum compliance and record accuracy.

The V2.1 upgrade has also brought back access to 1-2-Pay and WireCustom for deposits and withdrawals to expand the choices for transfers.

Engage Customers with Savings Feature

Last but not least, V2.1 adds a savings feature that lets users invest idle funds and get interest over specific periods. The savings programs currently support fixed savings, allowing users to receive fixed-interest rewards. Moreover, admins can access, modify, and initiate new savings programs with the presets page, effortlessly incorporating both business and client preferences.

The savings feature offers flexibility across the board, allowing users to set customised annual interest rates and adjust investment duration with 30-day intervals (30, 60, or 90 days). Brokers may also impose an early withdrawal penalty to maintain the viability of their savings plans.

The savings feature is highly customisable and configurable. The annual interest earnings option will motivate the clients to retain their funds within the broker's ecosystem. Additionally, it enables brokers to increase fund retention and liquidity within B2Core, resulting in an advantageous situation for everybody involved.

Final Remarks

B2Core continues B2Broker's mission to deliver quality across all products and services, ensuring maximum client satisfaction. The V2.1 update is another testament to raising industry standards!

The team is working on the complete transition of B2Core to the new interface. Additionally, B2Core intends to offer flexible interest rates for the savings plans. The team also works hard to add new integrations and expansions, allowing clients to enjoy a comprehensive CRM and back-office solutions suite!

Explore B2Core's new features today and discover the benefits for your business.

