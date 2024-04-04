Picarro, Inc.: Picarro Releases PI5310 Nitrous Oxide Gas Analyzer to Advance Atmospheric Research

New Mid-IR Analyzer Delivers Industry's Highest Precision, Lowest Drift for Nitrous Oxide and Carbon Monoxide Measurements

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Picarro Inc., a leading provider of gas concentration and stable isotope analyzers that empower the world with timely, trusted, and actionable data, today released the PI5310 Gas Concentration Analyzer. The new mid-infrared (mid-IR) analyzer delivers the industry's highest precision measurements of nitrous oxide (N2O) and carbon monoxide (CO) with the lowest drift. Precisely measuring these greenhouse gases (GHGs) is critical in atmospheric studies related to climate change, such as the World Meteorological Organization's (WMO) proposed Global Greenhouse Gas Watch (G3W). The G3W requires the individual model systems taking part in the program to deliver data on N2O abundances and net fluxes.

"With its industry-leading precision and minimal drift, the PI5310 analyzer is tailored for the most demanding greenhouse gas monitoring networks," said Joel Avrunin, Vice President of Environmental Business for Picarro. "We're thrilled to introduce this state-of-the-art analyzer, further strengthening our suite of real-time monitoring solutions aimed at advancing crucial atmospheric research."

The PI5310 Mid-IR Gas Concentration Analyzer for N2O and CO

The PI5310 analyzer integrates Picarro's renowned mid-infrared laser-based Cavity Ring-Down Spectrometry (CRDS) technology with significant software and hardware upgrades to deliver parts-per-trillion (ppt) measurements of N2O and CO over a 1 to 1,500 parts-per-billion (ppb) measurement range at less than 5 second intervals. Drift is less than 0.1 ppb requiring infrequent analyzer calibration and maintenance. The analyzer also features an enhanced service mode specifically optimized for remote monitoring use cases. The PI5310 analyzer meets and exceeds the requirements of the WMO GHG compatibility goals and Integrated Carbon Observation System (ICOS) atmospheric station specifications.

About Picarro

Picarro is a leading provider of solutions to measure greenhouse gas (GHG) concentrations, trace gases and stable isotopes across many scientific applications. Our portfolio of gas analyzers and systems enables scientists around the world to measure GHGs, trace gases and stable isotopes found in the air we breathe, water we drink and land we harvest. Picarro's industrial solutions include mobile leak detection and emissions quantification technology used by public utilities and air quality monitoring solutions used in semiconductor fabrication and pharmaceutical manufacturing. Our patented Cavity Ring-Down Spectroscopy (CRDS) is at the heart of all Picarro instruments, enabling the detection of target molecules at parts-per-billion or better resolution.

For more information on Picarro's portfolio of gas concentration analyzer solutions for Environmental Science, visit www.picarro.com/environmental .

