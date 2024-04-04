AlayaCare Named Preferred Home Care Technology Partner by Closing the Gap Healthcare

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2024 / Closing the Gap Healthcare (CTG) announced today that it has signed on with leading home-based care technology platform AlayaCare to serve as CTG's electronic health record, scheduling, and reporting system.

CTG is one of the largest providers of rehabilitation home care services throughout Ontario and Nova Scotia. Delivering care across multiple settings such as homes, clinics, and schools, CTG is a fully integrated interdisciplinary provider delivering the following services outside of hospitals: physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech-language pathology, dietetics, social work, nursing, personal support/continuing care, and home support.

CTG prides itself on being a change leader in the sector. With AlayaCare's support, CTG will strengthen its focus on delivering patient outcomes that matter most to patients. This digital technology partnership will improve CTG's operational efficiency, enhance communication across the organization, and facilitate access to patient and provider data in real-time.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with AlayaCare and the adoption of their cutting-edge platform," said Leighton McDonald, President & CEO at CTG. "This strategic decision reflects our ongoing commitment to leverage technology for the betterment of our patients' lives. By integrating AlayaCare, we are confident that we can deliver even more personalized care and drive positive outcomes for the individuals under our dedicated service."

As CTG expands and grows, the cloud-based platform will offer the flexibility and scalability it needs.

"We're delighted to welcome Closing the Gap into our customer community, offering them an all-inclusive platform where they can scale and grow their business. As we work through the complexities of data migration and its impact on the billing process, we anticipate streamlining all their operational processes," stated Rhonda Bosch, Senior Vice President of Customer Success at AlayaCare. "We look forward to witnessing their business expansion and providing ongoing support with the tools and technology essential for their success."

About Closing the Gap Healthcare

For 30 years, Closing the Gap Healthcare has been providing health care services that enable Canadians of all ages to heal and thrive - living their best lives, as measured by tangible outcomes. We are industry thought leaders who continually innovate to advance in-home and clinic-based healthcare, and who are committed to making options available to Canadians with complex and varying care needs. We do this through personalized, client-centered care using a team approach, with a human touch. We are A Team Made for Caring. For more information, please visit www.closingthegap.ca

About AlayaCare

AlayaCare is an end-to-end software platform for public, private, non-profit, and community home-based care organizations that manages the entire client lifecycle, including needs assessments, care plans, scheduling, visit and route optimization, and visit verification. Founded in 2014 and now with over 500 employees, AlayaCare combines traditional in-home and virtual care solutions that enable care providers to lower the cost of care and achieve better outcomes for their clients. For more information, visit: AlayaCare.com

AlayaCare Press Contact:

Steph Davidson

steph.davidson@alayacare.com

647-668-6369

SOURCE: AlayaCare

