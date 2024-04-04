Anzeige
Margulies Perruzzi Completes Innovation & Conference Center for Boston Scientific

Centralized training center designed for visiting doctors to use company's medical devices in simulated surgery environment

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2024 / Margulies Perruzzi (MP), one of New England's most innovative architectural and interior design firms, announced today that it has completed renovations to create an Innovation & Conference Center for Boston Scientific Corporation, a global medical technology leader. The centralized training center creates a 20,000 SF area featuring state-of-the-art technology and interactive learning spaces to enable doctors and company employees to receive hands-on training and education about the company's innovative devices.

The innovation center is designed to enhance the learning experience and create a stimulating atmosphere conducive to creativity and knowledge exchange. Margulies Perruzzi converted existing office space into a multi-purpose training and conference center, including procedure rooms for simulated surgeries, large conference rooms with movable walls, an auditorium / theater with a screen, and amenity spaces. In addition to lead-lined walls to shield occupants from lasers, the procedure rooms have high-end audio visual (AV) equipment and cameras on pivot beams in each room so mock procedures can be filmed and broadcast for educational purposes.

Visitor reception area with large display screens showing patient impact stories and interactive information about BSCi medical devices. (Photo by Elisif)

The interior design features the company's branding. Margulies Perruzzi worked closely with a flooring vendor for a custom design ofthe carpet tile featuring strong blue and gray hues. Lighting was a key component in the design of the Innovation & Conference Center. The fixtures selected for certain spaces are low-profile that allowed the light fixture to be installed close to the ceiling, providing more clear height in the rooms. This allowed Margulies Perruzzi to design unique layouts and designs to support the use of each space.

Margulies Perruzzi has worked with Boston Scientific on multiple projects over the past 10 years, including space at the company's Marlborough headquarters, and modernized logistics and distribution functions at the company's global customer fulfillment center in Quincy, MA.

The project team includes:

  • Client/Owner: Boston Scientific
  • Architect/Interior Design: Margulies Perruzzi
  • General Contractor: Columbia Construction
  • MEP Engineer: R.W. Sullivan
  • A/V: CDA

About Margulies Perruzzi

As one of New England's top architectural and interior design firms, Margulies Perruzzi (MP) designs Workplace, Health, Science, and Real Estate projects that inspire and nurture human endeavor. More information may be found at https://mparchitectsboston.com.

Media Contact:

Susan Shelby, FSMPS, CPSM
Rhino PR
978.985.4541
MPArchitects@rhinopr.com

SOURCE: Margulies Perruzzi



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
