China's National Energy Administration (NEA) and State Grid Corp. of China (SGCC) may ramp up PV curtailment to clear up space for new renewables projects that are struggling to obtain grid connections. Only up to 5% of PV output can currently be curtailed from solar plants, but the authorities are trying to decide whether to take a greater percentage of generation offline. China's NEA and SGCC are contemplating whether to increase the 5% of output that can currently be curtailed from wind and solar projects. The NEA introduced a 5% curtailment cap in 2018. This meant that the utilization rates ...

