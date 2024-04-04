The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) of South Africa has opened the third bid window for its Battery Energy Storage IPP Procurement Programme (BESIPPPP), which is procuring a total of 1,744 MW of four-hour battery storage systems. It has also announced the final winner from the first window. South Africa's DMRE has launched the third bid round under the BESIPPPP, calling for five battery energy storage system (BESS) projects totaling 616MW/2,464MWh. The projects will be located at five pre-selected substation sites - Harvard, Leander, Theseus, Everest, and Merapi - located in ...

