Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 04.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Perfektes Setup: Aktueller Research sieht 563% Kurschance bei NurExone Biologic!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YH6K | ISIN: US15118V2079 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
04.04.24
17:40 Uhr
79,60 US-Dollar
+3,01
+3,93 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
CELSIUS HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CELSIUS HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
04.04.2024 | 14:30
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Celsius Holdings, Inc.: CELSIUS to Expand to France

CELSIUS and Suntory Beverage & Food France enter into definitive sales and distribution agreement

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Celsius Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CELH), maker of energy drink brand CELSIUS®, today announced plans to expand its sales and distribution to France beginning in the fourth quarter of 2024.

"We're pleased to introduce our refreshing and great tasting CELSIUS energy drinks to consumers in France," said Tony Guilfoyle, Celsius Holdings, Inc. Chief Commercial Officer. "We're excited to initiate our strategic plan in the fourth quarter of 2024 and expand our distribution throughout France in 2025."

CELSIUS has selected Suntory Beverage & Food France as its exclusive sales and distribution partner in France. CELSIUS recently announced a manufacturing, sales and distribution agreement with Suntory Oceania, and sales in Australia and New Zealand are expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2024. Sales and distribution of CELSIUS are expected to begin in the United Kingdom and Ireland via Suntory Beverage & Food Great Britain and Ireland in the second quarter of 2024.

"We are delighted to be partnering with CELSIUS in France, building on the partnership announced in the UK and Irish markets in January, and to break new ground with a totally different consumer experience in the energy drinks segment," said Pierre Decroix, CEO of Suntory Beverage & Food Europe.

"Thanks to the ongoing performance of our brands, we are a solid and established partner to support the development of CELSIUS in the French market. We are looking forward to a broad launch as early as 2025, which will follow initial targeted actions at the end of this year. This is a great growth opportunity for all retail partners, as well as a unique opportunity to strengthen our portfolio."

For media inquiries please contact:
 North America and international markets: [email protected]
Suntory Beverage & Food France: [email protected]

About Celsius Holdings, Inc.
Celsius Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CELH) is the maker of energy drink brand CELSIUS®, a lifestyle energy drink born in fitness and a pioneer in the rapidly growing energy category. For more information, please visit https://www.celsius.com.

About Suntory Beverage & Food France
Suntory Beverage & Food France, part of the Japanese Suntory group, is the French market leader in fruit drinks, with sales of €1.088 billion in 2023. The company employs 1,300 people who are passionate about their work, bringing to life brands as famous as Orangina, Oasis, Schweppes, Pulco and Champomy. Whether fruit- or plant-based, sparkling or still, sweet or bitter, the beverages offered by Suntory Beverage & Food France are made in France at four factories, supported by a dynamic of continuous innovation driven by French R&D. Suntory Beverage & Food France is committed to promoting positive, sustainable activities and lifestyles that respect the environment and people. For more information, please visit: www.suntorybeverageandfood-europe.com/fr-FR/france

SOURCE Celsius Holdings, Inc.

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.