Danish investment firm Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) says its majority stake in Elgin Energy will help the Irish solar developer to transition into an independent power producer (IPP). CIP has acquired a majority stake in Irish solar developer Elgin Energy. CIP and Elgin's management have jointly invested GBP 250 million ($316. 8 million) in Elgin, enabling the company to become an IPP and a fully integrated solar and storage company. The details of the investment split remain undisclosed. CIP made its investment through its flagship fund, CI V. With a fundraising target of €12 billion ...

