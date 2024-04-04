Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 04.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Perfektes Setup: Aktueller Research sieht 563% Kurschance bei NurExone Biologic!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3KL9K | ISIN: XS2306621934 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
04.04.24
10:06 Uhr
95,45 Euro
+0,03
+0,03 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
LANDSBANKINN HF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LANDSBANKINN HF 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
95,4295,7917:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.04.2024 | 14:00
16 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Landsbankinn hf.: S&P raises Landsbankinn's credit rating to BBB+

International rating agency S&P Global Ratings today announced that it has upgraded the credit rating of Landsbankinn. The credit rating is raised by one notch, to BBB+ with stable outlook.

As per S&P's announcement, the upgrade reflects their expectations that Landsbankinn will maintain its leading domestic franchise and sound business operations. S&P considers the economic outlook in Iceland favourable and expects that GDP growth here will outpace other Nordics.

Lilja Björk Einarsdóttir, CEO of Landsbankinn:

"I am very pleased and this is excellent news for us all. Improved credit rating reflects extensive and successful long-standing work by the Bank and the strong standing of the Icelandic economy. We have endeavoured to be a dynamic competitor and are a leading Icelandic bank, as mentioned by S&P. Successful operation of the Bank results in competitive terms and fantastic customer service around the country. An improved credit rating means that the Bank will have easier access to credit markets, which will lead to more favourable terms in the future. I welcome this upgrade from S&P. It's important for our customers to know that their Bank is robust."

The upgrade from BBB with positive outlook to BBB+ with stable outlook is made following S&P's announcement in November 2023 on positive outlook of the Bank's credit rating.

Further information can be found in S&P's announcement, available on the Bank's website: https://www.landsbankinn.is/bankinn/fjarfestatengsl/lanshaefismat


Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.