Score the Lowest Prices of the Season Through April 18

Ikon Pass welcomes St. Moritz to the Ikon Pass community for winter 24/25, joining Zermatt in Switzerland for a total of six incredible European destinations. April 18, 2024 is the last day to score your Ikon Pass at spring's lowest prices; prices go up $110 and savings end. Ikon Pass now offers access to 59 global destinations and spring skiing at select destinations across North America.

Ikon Pass holders may now experience the elevated enchantment of St. Moritz in the upper Engadin Valley of the Swiss Alps, where nine majestic ski areas in Switzerland await exploration, most notably Corviglia, Corvatsch and Diavolezza. Experience the legacy of St. Moritz's winter sports heritage, cherished since the iconic 1928 and 1948 Winter Olympics and five FIS Ski World Championships.

"We are thrilled to offer more of Switzerland as we welcome St. Moritz and invite the Ikon Pass community to discover all that these incredible nine areas within St. Moritz have to offer," said Erik Forsell, Chief Marketing Officer, Alterra Mountain Company. "From the picturesque slopes to the incredible food to the Swiss alpine culture, St. Moritz is the new destination to add to your bucket list."

For the 24/25 season, Ikon Pass holders will have seven-days combined access to St. Moritz's nine areas with no blackout dates; Ikon Base Plus Pass and Ikon Base Pass holders will have five-days combined access to St. Moritz's nine areas, also with no blackout dates. St. Moritz is not available on the Ikon Session Pass. Ski areas include: Corviglia/Piz Nair, Corvatsch/Furtschellas, Diavolezza/Lagalb, plus six smaller ski areas: Pontresina/Languard, Zuoz, Samedan, La Punt, Maloja, and S-chanf.

"As an alpine icon and birthplace of winter tourism, St. Moritz is excited to join the Ikon Pass community. We're proud to be a part of this like-minded community of the most outstanding winter destinations on the globe, and welcome Ikon Pass holders to our special place in the Swiss Alps," said Thomas Rechberger, Business Development, Engadin St. Moritz Mountain Pool.

Exclusive member benefits also include Ikon Pass First Tracks, Ikon Pass Travel, a Protect Our Winters membership, and Peak Perks, including discounts on iconic brands such as The North Face, Blenders and Db Bags.

For all Ikon Pass products and pricing, please visit https://www.ikonpass.com/en/shop-passes.

Ikon Pass by the Numbers

Destinations: 59

Continents: 5

Countries: 11

States: 17

Canadian Provinces: 4

European Countries: 5

Total Acres: 179,387*

Trails: 7,351

Lifts: 1,629

*Does not include CMH stats

