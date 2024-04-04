Bitdeer Technologies Group: Bitdeer Announces March 2024 Operations Updates

SINGAPORE, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ: BTDR) ("Bitdeer" or the "Company"), a world-leading technology company for blockchain and high-performance computing, today announced its unaudited mining and operations updates for March 2024.

Linghui Kong, Chief Business Officer of Bitdeer, commented, "During the month of March, we executed on our core operations and set the stage to drive the long-term growth of our business, most notably by announcing a plan to expand our self-mining hash rate by approximately 3.4 EH/s by the end of 2024. We intend to achieve this by installing our own SEALMINER A1 machines at our mining datacenters in Rockdale, Texas, U.S.A., and in Norway. Several similar expansions for our mining hash rate are expected to follow in subsequent quarters until the end of 2025."

"We mined 294 Bitcoins in total during March, representing an increase of 2.4% from last month. As we previously announced, our self-mining operations at our Gedu datacenter experienced curtailment during the first quarter due to seasonally higher electricity prices. However, we have secured a price of approximately $0.0425 per kWh for the Gedu datacenter for the remainder of the year starting on April 1, 2024. With this electricity price in place, we are currently maintaining stable operations with lower costs at our Gedu datacenter."

"On the AI cloud service front, we completed the deployment and testing of our NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD H100 system. We successfully met our target deployment deadline, establishing ourselves as one of the first providers of the NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD H100 service within Asia. On the infrastructure front, we commenced construction during March of a 500MW datacenter in Jigmeling, Bhutan. At this stage, we have committed to the construction of a substation at the site and have begun ground leveling work, and we anticipate the site becoming operational around the middle of 2025. We also continued to make progress in the construction of our 221MW datacenter in Ohio, United States, and our 175MW immersion cooling datacenter at our mining facility in Tydal, Norway. Both the Ohio datacenter and the Tydal datacenter are expected to be completed by 2025."

The Company primarily operates three distinct business lines:

Self-mining refers to cryptocurrency mining for the Company's own account, which allows it to directly capture the high appreciation potential of cryptocurrency.

refers to cryptocurrency mining for the Company's own account, which allows it to directly capture the high appreciation potential of cryptocurrency. Hash Rate Sharing currently primarily includes Cloud Hash Rate, in which the Company offers hash rate subscription plans and shares mining income with customers under certain arrangements.

currently primarily includes Cloud Hash Rate, in which the Company offers hash rate subscription plans and shares mining income with customers under certain arrangements. Hosting encompasses a one-stop mining machine hosting solution including deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining.



Operations Update

Metrics March 2024 February 2024 March 2023 Total hash rate under management1 (EH/s) 22.5 22.0 18.3 - Proprietary hash rate2 8.4 8.4 5.7 • Self-mining 6.7 6.7 3.9 • Cloud Hash Rate 1.7 1.7 1.8 - Hosting 14.1 13.6 12.6 Mining machines under management 226,000 222,000 196,000 - Self-owned3 86,000 86,000 67,000 - Hosted 140,000 136,000 129,000 Aggregate electrical capacity4 (MW) 895 895 795 Bitcoin mined (self-mining only)5 294 287 229



1 Total hash rate under management as of March 31, 2024 across the Company's primary business lines: Self-mining, Cloud Hash Rate, and Hosting.

2 Proprietary hash rate as of March 31, 2024 was 8.4 EH/s, equivalent to proprietary hash rate as of February 29, 2024.

3 Self-owned mining machines are for the Company's self-mining business and Cloud Hash Rate business.

4 Aggregate electrical capacity remained steady, totaling 895MW across six mining datacenters as of March 31, 2024.

5 Bitcoin mined in March 2024 increased by 28.4% compared to March 2023. Bitcoin mined in March 2024 increased by 2.4% compared to February 2024. In response to recent market dynamics, the Company has adapted its previous strategy and now promptly converts a proportion of cryptocurrencies it obtains through its principal business into fiat currency to support its operations. Bitdeer retains the remainder of cryptocurrencies it obtains in order to capture potential higher appreciation in value in the future.

Infrastructure Update

The Company has continued to make progress in the construction of a 175MW immersion cooling datacenter at its mining facility in Tydal, Norway (the "Tydal Datacenter"). The expansion of the Tydal Datacenter is expected to be completed in mid-2025.

The Company has continued to make progress in the construction of a 221MW datacenter in Ohio, United States (the "Ohio Datacenter"), with ground leveling expected to commence in April 2024. The land and power resources required for the Ohio Datacenter were secured during 2023. Construction of the Ohio Datacenter is expected to be completed in 2025.

The Company commenced construction of a 500MW datacenter in Jigmeling, Bhutan (the "Jigmeling Datacenter") in March. Ground leveling work at the site has begun, and the Company has committed to the construction of a substation at the site. The Jigmeling Datacenter is expected to be completed around the middle of 2025.

Manufacturing Update

By March 31, 2024, the Company had committed orders for wafers from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company that, once assembled in the third quarter, will generate approximately US$60 million worth of mining machines. This amount is subject to further adjustments based on the actual manufacturing expenditure.

Recent Developments

On March 26, 2024, the Company announced an initial hash rate expansion plan of approximately 3.4 EH/s as a first step in its plan to expand its self-mining business line. Bitdeer intends to install its own SEALMINER A1 miners at its mining datacenters in Rockdale, Texas, United States, and in Norway by the end of 2024.

On March 18, 2024, the Company announced that it has completed the deployment and successful testing of its NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD H100 system ahead of schedule, becoming one of the first cloud service platforms in the Asian region to offer NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD H100 service.

Conference Schedule

The Company will be attending Token 2049 in Dubai from April 18-19, 2024.

The Company is sponsoring and attending the 2024 Bitcoin Halving Special hosted by Natalie Brunell of Coin Stories. Industry participants include Marathon Digital Holdings, CleanSpark, Terawulf, and Cipher Mining. Link to follow.

